Kickstarter and SpotFund help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kickstarter VS SpotFund
💸
Kickstarter charges 5% platform fees plus card processing, while SpotFund adds card fees to every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Kickstarter and SpotFund focus on project campaigns. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management built for nonprofits.
📞
Kickstarter offers limited help with delays, SpotFund restricts support by plan. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support for every organization.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools, while crowdfunding platforms charge 5-8% in fees and focus on one-time projects. You get ongoing donation management, donor relationships, and event tools without losing money to platform cuts.
Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions, while crowdfunding platforms take 5% platform fees plus 3-5% payment processing on every donation. That means more money stays with your cause instead of going to platform fees.
Yes. Zeffy offers recurring donations, donor management, event ticketing, and online stores for year-round fundraising. Crowdfunding platforms focus on short-term project campaigns and lack tools for building lasting donor relationships.
Zeffy provides unlimited live chat, phone support, and dedicated customer success help at no cost. Crowdfunding platforms offer limited email support with delays and no phone access, leaving you stuck when campaigns need immediate help.
Zeffy includes donor management, recurring giving, and relationship tracking tools that crowdfunding platforms lack. While Kickstarter and SpotFund focus on one-time project backers, Zeffy helps you build lasting connections with supporters who give year after year.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript