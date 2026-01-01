Kindful and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kindful VS E Tapestry
💰
Kindful and eTapestry charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every donation goes directly to your mission.
🎪
Kindful and eTapestry only manage donor relationships. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores in one platform.
☎️
Kindful and eTapestry limit support by plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Kindful charges $119/month plus processing fees on every gift. You keep 100% of donations and get powerful CRM tools, automated receipts, and detailed donor insights without monthly costs eating into your budget.
eTapestry costs $99+/month plus 2.9% transaction fees and $600 annual setup fees. Zeffy gives you the same donor tracking, automated communications, and reporting features with zero platform fees. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike Kindful and eTapestry that focus only on donor data, Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, and auctions. You get complete fundraising tools in one platform without paying multiple software subscriptions or transaction fees.
Most donor management platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your donations. Zeffy gives you complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed giving reports with zero platform fees. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Kindful costs $119/month plus processing fees on every gift, while eTapestry charges $99+/month plus transaction fees. Zeffy provides the same donor database features, communication tools, and reporting capabilities without any monthly costs or hidden fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
