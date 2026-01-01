Kindful and Little Green Light help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kindful VS Little Green Light
💯
Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100% of donations while getting complete fundraising tools in one platform
🎉
Run auctions, raffles, and ticket sales without juggling multiple software subscriptions or manual data entry
💳
Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but your organization never pays platform fees
Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus payment processing with zero fees. While Kindful costs $119/month and Little Green Light starts at $45/month (both plus card fees), Zeffy handles everything for free.
Yes. Unlike Kindful and Little Green Light that only track donors, Zeffy processes donations, sells tickets, runs raffles and auctions, and manages memberships. All in one platform, all at zero cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, help center, and training webinars at no cost. Kindful and Little Green Light charge monthly fees but still limit support based on your plan level.
Zeffy costs $0 forever. Kindful charges $119/month plus card fees, while Little Green Light starts at $45/month plus transaction fees. With Zeffy, you get donor management and payment processing with zero monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy grows with you. While Kindful and Little Green Light only track donors, Zeffy handles donations, events, auctions, raffles, and memberships. You won't need multiple platforms or expensive upgrades as your fundraising expands.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
