Kindful and LiveImpact help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kindful VS Live Impact
Kindful charges $119/month and LiveImpact costs $150/month before any donations come in. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep every dollar for your mission.
Kindful and LiveImpact track donors but can't process donations, run raffles, or sell tickets. Zeffy handles all your fundraising in one place.
Kindful and LiveImpact limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help with your campaigns.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Kindful costs $119/month plus card fees and LiveImpact costs $150/month plus fees. You get donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed giving reports without monthly charges eating into your budget.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management in one platform. Unlike Kindful and LiveImpact that focus only on data management, Zeffy processes payments and tracks donor relationships without any platform fees or monthly costs.
Zeffy provides donor profiles, giving history, and automated thank-you emails just like Kindful, but without the $119 monthly fee. Your donors can also leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy, keeping the platform free for your nonprofit.
Zeffy costs $0 per month with no platform fees, while Kindful charges $119/month plus card fees and LiveImpact costs $150/month plus fees. You save thousands annually while getting the same donor tracking, automated receipts, and relationship management features.
No, Zeffy combines donation processing and donor management in one platform. Unlike Kindful and LiveImpact that require separate payment processors, Zeffy handles everything from collecting gifts to tracking donor relationships without monthly fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
