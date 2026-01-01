Kindful and Neon One help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kindful VS Neon One
Kindful charges $119/month plus card fees, while Neon One starts at $99/month plus transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Kindful lacks auctions, raffles, and stores. Neon One missing auctions and stores entirely. Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform.
Kindful and Neon One offer tiered support based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Kindful charges $119/month plus transaction fees. You get donor profiles, gift tracking, and automated receipts without monthly costs eating into your budget.
Unlike Neon One's $99/month plus 2.9% transaction fees, Zeffy provides donor management, online donations, and event ticketing at zero cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing with donor management in one platform. Track donor history, send automated thank-you emails, and manage relationships without the monthly fees that Kindful and Neon One charge.
Traditional platforms like Kindful and Neon One charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that drain your budget. Zeffy provides complete donor management at zero cost, letting you focus funds on your mission instead of software bills.
Zeffy covers all platform costs through voluntary donor contributions, so you never pay monthly fees or transaction charges. Track donors, process gifts, and manage relationships without any costs eating into your fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
