Kindful VS Planning Center

Donor Management CRM Features

Easy Donor Database
✓ (Kindful)
Information not available (Planning Center) Donation History & Notes per Donor
✓ (Kindful)
Information not available (Planning Center)

Donor Tags / Segments ✓ (Kindful)
Information not available (Planning Center)

Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) ✓ (Kindful)
Information not available (Planning Center)

Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
✓ (Kindful) Information not available (Planning Center)

Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
✓ (Kindful)
Information not available (Planning Center)

Export Donor Data Anytime
✓ (Kindful)
Information not available (Planning Center)

Offline Donations Tracking ✓ (Kindful)
Information not available (Planning Center)

Pre-filled donation forms
✓ (Kindful) Information not available (Planning Center)

Pricing

Kindful: $119/month plus card fees per gift
Planning Center: N/A - No pricing information available

Processing fees
Kindful: 2.9% + $0.30 per credit card transaction (via Stripe or Authorize.Net); ACH at lower rates
Planning Center: 2.15% + $0.30 per donation for USA credit/debit cards; 0% + $0.30 per ACH bank transfer. Canada: 2.2% + $0.30 for registered charities (domestic Visa/MC). Australia: 1.4% + $0.30 AUD (domestic Visa/MC), 1.75% + $0.30 AUD (AMEX domestic), 2.9% + $0.30 AUD (international), 0% + $0.50 AUD (BECS Direct Debit). New Zealand: 2.5% + $0.30 NZD (domestic Visa/MC), 2.7% + $0.30 NZD (AMEX), 2.9% + $0.30 NZD (international)

Platform fees
Kindful: 1% fee on third-party transactions (after Bloomerang acquisition); no additional platform fees otherwise
Planning Center: $0 - No platform fees beyond subscription; no setup fees, monthly minimums, or cancellation fees

Monthly fees
Kindful: $119–$699/month - Pricing varies by plan based on number of records
Planning Center: $0 - Free tier for 10 donations per month; higher tiers available based on monthly donation volume

Value for money
Kindful: 4.4
Planning Center: 4.5

Features

Kindful: No rating available - Kindful requires setup time and training to master donor management features.
Planning Center: 4.5/5 - Planning Center is easy to use but built for churches, not general nonprofits.

Donations
Kindful: Basic donation tracking and reporting - requires integration with separate payment processor
Planning Center: Basic donation tracking and reporting. Limited online giving tools - mainly focuses on recording gifts rather than collecting them.

Ticketing
Kindful: Not available - Kindful doesn't include event ticketing or registration capabilities
Planning Center: No event ticketing system. Planning Center tracks donor interactions but doesn't handle ticket sales or event registration.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Kindful: Limited peer-to-peer features - mainly tracks fundraiser relationships rather than campaign tools
Planning Center: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate software to run campaigns where supporters fundraise for you.

Auctions
Kindful: Not available - Kindful focuses on donor management and doesn't offer auction functionality
Planning Center: Planning Center doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.

Raffles
Kindful: Not available - no built-in raffle or lottery functionality for fundraising events
Planning Center: No raffle management features. You'd need external tools to sell tickets and track entries for your fundraising raffles.

Online store
Kindful: Not available - Kindful is designed for donor management, not e-commerce sales
Planning Center: No online store capabilities. Planning Center is designed for donor management, not e-commerce or product sales.

Memberships
Kindful: Kindful offers basic membership tracking through donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications.
Planning Center: Planning Center focuses on church management rather than traditional nonprofit memberships. Limited membership tracking features.

Donor Management/CRM
Kindful: Strong donor database with contact management, gift tracking, and donor analytics. Includes wealth screening and prospect research tools for fundraising teams.
Planning Center: Strong church member database with giving history. Designed for congregations rather than diverse donor relationships nonprofits need.

Emails & Newsletter
Kindful: Includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation and automated campaigns. Offers basic templates and tracking but limited advanced email features.
Planning Center: Email communication tools designed for church announcements. Limited newsletter capabilities compared to dedicated nonprofit platforms.

Payment Processing
Kindful: Processes donations through integrated payment gateways with standard transaction fees. Supports recurring gifts and pledge management with basic payment options.
Planning Center: Processes donations through integrated payment gateways with standard transaction fees. Supports recurring gifts and pledge management with basic payment options.

Payment methods

Kindful: Donor management only — no payment processing built in
Planning Center: Church management tools — no donation processing included

Credit Card Payments
Kindful: Not supported - Kindful is a donor management platform that integrates with other payment processors
Planning Center: Not supported - Planning Center is built for church operations, not donation processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Kindful: Not supported - Kindful doesn't handle payment processing directly
Planning Center: Not supported - Planning Center doesn't offer payment gateway features

ACH / Bank Transfers
Kindful: Not supported - Kindful focuses on donor management and fundraising tools, not payment processing
Planning Center: Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Kindful: Not supported - Kindful is donor management software without built-in payment processing
Planning Center: Not supported - Planning Center specializes in church management tools, not payment collection

Customer Support

Kindful: N/A
Planning Center: 4.5/5

Unlimited Support Kindful: Kindful offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
Planning Center: Planning Center offers limited support based on plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours Kindful: Kindful provides phone support during standard business hours
Planning Center: Planning Center provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars Kindful: Kindful offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Planning Center: Planning Center offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center Kindful: Kindful maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Planning Center: Planning Center maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
Kindful: Kindful provides live chat support during business hours
Planning Center: Planning Center provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Kindful: Nonprofit-focused support with live chat and phone help, but access varies by plan tier
Planning Center: Church-focused support with phone and chat options, though help access depends on pricing plan