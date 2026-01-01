Kindful VS Planning Center

Kindful and Planning Center help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

Planning Center
Kindful
Kindful VS Planning Center: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Kindful
Planning Center
Planning Center
Why Zeffy over Planning Center?

Why Zeffy over Kindful and Planning Center?

Why choose Zeffy over Kindful and Planning Center if you're a nonprofit

💰

Keep 100% of donations while Kindful and Planning Center charge monthly fees plus card processing costs

Kindful charges $119/month plus card fees, Planning Center adds monthly costs on top of processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.

🧰

Get complete fundraising tools where Kindful and Planning Center require multiple integrations

Kindful lacks payment processing and Planning Center offers limited giving tools. Zeffy handles donations, events, raffles, and stores in one platform.

🫶

Access unlimited support while Kindful and Planning Center limit help based on your plan tier

Kindful and Planning Center offer tiered support based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited help to every organization, regardless of size or budget.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Planning Center

Frequently asked questions

Why choose Zeffy over Kindful for donor management?

Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Kindful charges $119/month plus card fees. You get donation processing, donor tracking, and email tools in one place without monthly costs eating into your budget.

How does Zeffy compare to Planning Center for tracking donors?

Unlike Planning Center's monthly fees plus card fees, Zeffy provides donor management at zero cost. You can track gifts, send thank-you emails, and manage donor relationships without platform fees reducing your fundraising impact.

Can Zeffy handle both donations and donor relationships like other platforms?

Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing and donor management in one platform with zero fees. While competitors charge monthly costs plus transaction fees, you keep 100% of donations and still get complete donor tracking tools.

What makes Zeffy different from donor management platforms like Kindful?

Zeffy combines donation processing and donor management with zero platform fees. While Kindful charges $119/month plus card fees, you get complete donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and gift processing without monthly costs draining your budget.

Why should I choose Zeffy over Planning Center for managing my donors?

Unlike Planning Center's monthly fees plus card fees, Zeffy offers donor management at zero cost with built-in payment processing. You can collect donations, track donor relationships, and send follow-ups all in one place without platform fees.

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

