Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$119/month
$119/month plus card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per credit card transaction (via Stripe or Authorize.Net); ACH at lower rates
N/A
Competitive rate (specific percentage not disclosed). Transaction fee discounts based on plan: Explorer - competitive rate, Collaborator - discount, Leader - larger discount, Ambassador - higher discount, Visionary - highest discount. Third-party payment processing via Paysafe.
Platform fees
1%
fee on third-party transactions (after Bloomerang acquisition); no additional platform fees
N/A
Included in monthly subscription (online forms platform for Donations, Ticketing, and Donor Cover).
Monthly fees
$119–$699/month
Pricing varies by plan
$168/month
Pricing varies by plan; exact pricing requires quote.
Value for money
4.4
3.0

Features
3.5/5
Solid donor management, but limited beyond CRM basics. Setup takes time.
3.0/5
Comprehensive but complex. Expect training time and extra fees for payment processing.
Donations
Basic online donation forms with donor tracking and CRM integration
ProDon handles donation processing and donor management with basic online giving forms, though setup can be complex for smaller teams.
Ticketing
No event ticketing system - focuses on donor management rather than event sales
ProDon doesn't provide event ticketing features. You'd need third-party ticketing platforms for your fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools with basic campaign management
ProDon doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to run supporter-led campaigns.
Auctions
No auction capabilities - Kindful focuses on donor management and basic fundraising tools
ProDon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
No built-in raffle management - would require third-party integrations
ProDon lacks built-in raffle functionality. You'd need separate tools and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.
Online store
No dedicated online store functionality - limited to donation processing
ProDon doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party tools to sell merchandise or products online.
Memberships
Kindful offers basic membership tracking through donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications.
ProDon offers basic membership tracking but requires manual setup and lacks automated renewal reminders or member portal features.
Donor Management/CRM
Strong donor database with contact management, giving history tracking, and basic reporting. Includes donor segmentation and relationship tracking features.
ProDon provides comprehensive donor tracking with gift history, pledges, and reporting, but the interface feels outdated and requires significant training time.
Emails & Newsletter
Includes email marketing tools with donor segmentation and automated campaigns. Offers basic templates and tracking for donor communications.
ProDon includes basic email capabilities but lacks advanced segmentation, automation, and modern email design tools for effective donor communication.
Payment Processing
Processes donations through integrated payment gateways with standard transaction fees. Supports recurring donations and basic payment forms.
Processes donations through integrated payment gateways with standard transaction fees. Supports recurring donations and basic payment forms.

Payment methods
Donor management only - requires separate payment processor
Donor management only - requires separate payment processor
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Kindful is a donor management platform that doesn't handle payment processing directly
Not supported - ProDon is donor management software that requires integration with separate payment processors
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Kindful doesn't offer payment processing capabilities for digital wallets
Not supported - ProDon doesn't offer built-in digital wallet payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Kindful focuses on donor management and fundraising insights, not payment processing
Not supported - ProDon focuses on donor management and doesn't process ACH payments directly
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Kindful is donor management software without in-person payment features
Not supported - ProDon doesn't provide mobile payment processing capabilities

Customer Support
N/A
3.0/5 Unlimited Support
Kindful offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
ProDon offers limited support based on subscription tier
Phone Support / Office Hours Kindful provides phone support during standard business hours
ProDon provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars Kindful offers training webinars and educational sessions for users
ProDon offers training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
Kindful has a comprehensive help center with articles and guides ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with documentation and guides
Email
Kindful provides live chat support during business hours
ProDon provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan level — higher tiers get priority help and phone access
Limited support based on subscription tier — premium features require higher-cost plans