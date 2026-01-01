Kindrid serves churches and Network for Good helps small nonprofits, but both charge fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kindrid VS Network for Good
Kindrid and Network for Good charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
While Kindrid and Network for Good require separate platforms for raffles, auctions, and ticketing, Zeffy includes everything you need to run complete campaigns.
Kindrid and Network for Good limit support by business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. While Kindrid charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees, and Network for Good takes processing fees from every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations in your hands where they belong.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no cost. Unlike Kindrid and Network for Good, which limit phone support to higher-tier paid plans, Zeffy gives every nonprofit access to the help they need without paying extra for premium support tiers.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, peer-to-peer fundraising, and online stores - all at zero cost. While Kindrid and Network for Good charge fees and lack many of these features, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit without eating into your budget.
The savings add up fast. If you raise $50,000 annually, Kindrid's 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees could cost you $1,500+ yearly. Network for Good's $100-$400 monthly fees plus 3-5% per gift could cost $2,500-$4,000+ annually. With Zeffy, you keep every dollar donated.
Your donor relationships stay protected during the switch. Zeffy helps you export your donor data from Kindrid or Network for Good and import it seamlessly into our platform. You'll maintain all donor contact information, giving history, and preferences without losing any valuable supporter connections.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
