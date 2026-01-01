Kindrid VS Pushpay

Kindrid and Pushpay both offer church giving platforms, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your ministry. Zeffy provides donation forms, event registration, and donor management for churches — all with zero fees so every dollar supports your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Kindrid charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction and Pushpay takes processing fees from every gift. Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
🧰
While Kindrid and Pushpay require separate tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and stores, Zeffy includes everything you need to run complete fundraising campaigns without juggling multiple platforms.
📞
Kindrid and Pushpay limit support to business hours and higher-tier plans. Zeffy provides unlimited email support to all users, plus live chat and phone support when you need help most.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift reaches your mission. Kindrid takes 2.9% + 30¢ from each donation, reducing your impact. Plus, Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, and raffles at no extra cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no charge. Pushpay limits phone support to higher-paying customers only. With Zeffy, every nonprofit gets the same level of care regardless of donation volume.
Yes. Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, online stores, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and memberships in one platform. Kindrid and Pushpay require separate tools for events and merchandise, creating extra costs and complexity.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, events, and sales. Kindrid takes 2.9% + 30¢ per gift, while Pushpay charges $199/month plus 2.9% per donation. Both require separate tools for events and stores, adding more costs.
A nonprofit raising $50,000 annually saves $1,450+ with Zeffy versus Kindrid's fees. Compared to Pushpay, you save $3,838+ per year. That's funding for programs, not platform fees. Every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript