Kindrid focuses on church giving while RaiseDonors serves broader nonprofits, but both charge fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Kindrid VS Raise Donors
Kindrid charges $99+ monthly plus 2.9% per transaction. RaiseDonors takes processing fees too. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Kindrid and RaiseDonors lack auctions, raffles, ticketing, and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise without juggling multiple platforms.
Kindrid and RaiseDonors limit support to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited email and chat support whenever your team needs help.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Kindrid charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees starting at $99. With Zeffy, 100% of every donation goes directly to your cause, and donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through multiple channels including live chat, email, and phone support. RaiseDonors only offers business hours support with a basic help center. Our team is here whenever you need help, not just during office hours.
Yes! While Kindrid and RaiseDonors focus mainly on donations, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising platform including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns. All with zero platform fees.
Zeffy is the only platform that charges zero fees on donations. While Kindrid charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and RaiseDonors charges $99/month plus 4.4% per gift, Zeffy keeps 100% of donations for your cause. Plus, we offer complete fundraising tools including events, auctions, and online stores.
A nonprofit raising $10,000 monthly would save over $3,500 annually with Zeffy compared to Kindrid's fees, and over $6,500 compared to RaiseDonors. These savings can fund programs, hire staff, or expand your mission instead of paying platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
