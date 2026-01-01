Kindrid and RebelGive both serve churches, but they still charge fees that reduce what reaches your ministry. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event registration, and donor management with zero fees — so your congregation's generosity goes entirely toward your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kindrid VS Rebel Give
Kindrid charges $99+ monthly plus 2.9% per donation. RebelGive adds hidden costs. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Kindrid and RebelGive only process donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores so you can diversify fundraising.
Kindrid and RebelGive restrict support by subscription level. Zeffy provides unlimited email help, live training, and phone support for everyone.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, while Kindrid charges 2.9% + 30¢ plus $99+ monthly fees and RebelGive charges $49/month plus 1.9% per gift. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar donated with Zeffy.
Yes, Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns at no cost. Kindrid and RebelGive only handle basic donations, forcing you to buy separate tools for other fundraising activities.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Kindrid takes 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees starting at $99. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of every donation with Zeffy, and donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no extra cost. RebelGive restricts phone support to higher-tier plans only. With Zeffy, your team gets the help you need without paying more or upgrading plans.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, event ticketing, and online stores at zero cost. Kindrid and RebelGive focus only on basic donations, requiring you to purchase separate software for other fundraising activities your nonprofit needs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
