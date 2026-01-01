Kindrid and SecureGive both offer church donation tools, but their monthly fees and processing costs add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event registration, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar stays with your ministry instead of going to platform costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kindrid VS Secure Give
💯
Kindrid charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees. SecureGive starts at $149/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Kindrid and SecureGive focus only on donations, forcing you to find separate tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and memberships. Zeffy handles everything in one platform.
💬
Kindrid and SecureGive limit support to business hours with response times varying by plan. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Kindrid takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and SecureGive charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Your donors' full contributions reach your mission instead of paying platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users at no extra cost. Unlike Kindrid and SecureGive, which limit phone support to premium plans and business hours, you get help when you need it without paying more.
Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, auctions, and membership management at zero cost. Kindrid and SecureGive focus only on donations, requiring you to pay for additional software to run complete fundraising campaigns.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations. Kindrid takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, while SecureGive charges $149+ monthly plus processing fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, online stores, and memberships at zero cost. Kindrid and SecureGive only handle donations, forcing you to buy separate software for complete fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript