Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
N/A - Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 1.99% per transaction (Free plan), 3% per transaction ($19/mo plan), 2.60% per transaction ($49/mo plan)
Processing fees: 1p per transaction (for businesses)
Platform fees: N/A - Included in monthly subscription fee
Platform fees: £0 (covered by corporate sponsors)
Monthly fees: $0/mo (Free plan), $19/mo (up to 100 givers), $49/mo (101-500 givers), Custom pricing for larger plans
Monthly fees: £0
Value for money: 4.6
Value for money: N/A

Features
4.6/5 - Solid donation platform, but requires piecing together tools for events and auctions.
N/A - Basic donation processing with significant gaps; you'll need multiple add-ons for ticketing, auctions, and email.
Donations: Kindrid offers donation processing with standard transaction fees, basic donor management, and recurring giving options for nonprofits.
Donations: Wonderful.org focuses on donation processing with basic donor management, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
Ticketing: Kindrid does not provide event ticketing capabilities - organizations need separate platforms for selling event tickets.
Ticketing: Wonderful.org doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. Ticketing: Wonderful.org doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need additional ticketing software for fundraising events.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Kindrid offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools with limited customization options for supporter-led campaigns.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Wonderful.org offers limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but lacks the robust campaign management features nonprofits need.
Auctions: Kindrid does not support auction functionality - nonprofits need additional software to host silent or live auctions.
Auctions: Wonderful.org doesn't offer auction functionality. Auctions: Wonderful.org doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.
Raffles: Kindrid lacks built-in raffle functionality - nonprofits must use third-party tools to run fundraising raffles and contests.
Raffles: Wonderful.org doesn't support raffle functionality. Raffles: Wonderful.org doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual ticket management processes.
Online store: Kindrid does not include e-commerce features - organizations cannot sell merchandise or products through their platform.
Online store: Wonderful.org doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. Online store: Wonderful.org doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships: Kindrid doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'd need to integrate with separate membership software or manage memberships manually outside the platform.
Memberships: Wonderful.org doesn't offer membership management features. Memberships: Wonderful.org doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle recurring memberships and member communications.
Donor Management/CRM: Kindrid offers donor management with giving history tracking and basic reporting. Donor Management/CRM: Kindrid offers donor management with giving history tracking and basic reporting. However, the CRM features are limited compared to dedicated nonprofit CRM solutions.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor tracking with limited customization. Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor tracking with limited customization. Missing advanced features like donor segmentation and detailed giving history analysis.
Emails & Newsletter: Kindrid provides basic donor communication tools but lacks advanced email marketing features. You'd likely need a separate platform for newsletters and donor engagement campaigns.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use third-party services for newsletters and donor communications.
Payment Processing: Kindrid charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. Payment Processing: Kindrid charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. These processing fees can add up quickly for smaller donations and recurring gifts.
Payment Processing: Kindrid charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. These processing fees can add up quickly for smaller donations and recurring gifts.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no bank transfers or mobile pay
No payment processing, fiscal sponsorship only
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts major credit cards for church giving and event registrations
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - Wonderful.org is a fiscal sponsorship platform, not a payment processor for donations
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly mentioned on their platform
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - Wonderful.org doesn't offer payment processing capabilities for these digital wallets
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Kindrid focuses on credit card processing for church donations
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Wonderful.org focuses on grant applications and fiscal sponsorship, not direct payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Kindrid is web-based giving platform without mobile tap-to-pay features
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Wonderful.org doesn't provide point-of-sale or mobile payment solutions

Customer Support
4.6/5
N/A Unlimited Support: Kindrid limits support based on subscription tier, with premium support for higher plans
Unlimited Support: Wonderful.org provides limited support hours and response times based on subscription tier
Phone Support / Office Hours: Kindrid offers phone support during standard business hours for select plan levels Phone Support / Office Hours: Kindrid offers phone support during standard business hours for select plan levels
Phone Support / Office Hours: Wonderful.org offers scheduled phone support during business hours for premium users only
Webinars: Kindrid provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users Webinars: Kindrid provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users
Webinars: Wonderful.org offers occasional training sessions and educational webinars for nonprofit users
Help Center: Kindrid maintains a help center with articles, guides, and FAQs for donation platform setup Help Center: Kindrid maintains a help center with articles, guides, and FAQs for donation platform setup
Help Center: Wonderful.org maintains a help center with articles and guides for common platform questions
Email: Kindrid offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level Email: Kindrid offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level
Email: Wonderful.org provides email support for users with questions or technical issues
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access varies by plan — phone help and faster responses for higher-tier subscribers only Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access varies by plan — phone help and faster responses for higher-tier subscribers only
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support hours and response times limited by subscription tier — premium users get priority access