Limelight Events and RSVPify help you plan events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, registration, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Limelight Events VS RSVPify
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala tickets, raffle sales, and donations go directly to your mission instead of platform costs.
🧩
Zeffy combines ticketing, raffles, auctions, donations, and donor management in one platform, eliminating the need for multiple subscriptions.
🤝
Zeffy gives you full donor contact ownership and built-in CRM tools to nurture relationships beyond single events.
Event platforms focus only on ticketing and charge hefty fees. Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy - events, donations, auctions, memberships - all fee-free so you keep 100% of what you raise.
Event platforms charge $99+ monthly plus card fees and per-ticket costs. A nonprofit raising $50,000 annually could save $2,000+ in fees by using Zeffy's completely free platform instead.
Limelight Events charges $99/month plus card fees that eat into your fundraising dollars. Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction costs, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
RSVPify charges monthly fees plus $0.90 per ticket and card fees. Zeffy offers free event ticketing, donations, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform, saving you hundreds in fees annually.
Unlike event-only platforms, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy: online donations, membership management, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all fee-free year-round.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
