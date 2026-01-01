Limelight Events focuses on full-service event planning while SplashThat offers event marketing tools, but both charge fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from your fundraising events stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Limelight Events VS Splash That
Limelight Events and SplashThat charge monthly fees plus processing costs on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Limelight Events and SplashThat focus on event promotion but lack auction, raffle, and donation tools. Zeffy combines event ticketing with complete fundraising features so you can run everything from one platform.
Limelight Events limits support to premium plans and SplashThat restricts help by tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit because we know small teams need real help, not gatekeeping.
Unlike event platforms that charge monthly fees plus processing costs, Zeffy offers completely free fundraising tools. You keep 100% of donations while getting ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor management in one platform built specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy costs $0 with no monthly fees, annual contracts, or processing charges. SplashThat's $21.5k yearly cost plus card fees can drain thousands from your mission. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. While event planners focus on logistics, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including online donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and donor management. Everything nonprofits need to raise funds, not just plan events.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit at no cost. Unlike event platforms that restrict phone support to premium subscribers or limit help requests, we offer live chat, help resources, and dedicated assistance because your mission matters.
Event platforms like SplashThat cost $21.5k yearly plus processing fees, while Limelight Events charges $99 monthly plus card fees. Zeffy costs $0 with no contracts or hidden charges. You get complete fundraising tools, not just event management.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
