Limelight Events and Whova help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Limelight Events VS Whova
Limelight Events charges $99/month plus card fees, and Whova takes 3% + $0.99 per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or conference actually raises money for your mission.
Limelight Events and Whova focus on event coordination but lack donation tools, auctions, and donor management. Zeffy gives you ticketing, donations, raffles, and CRM in one platform.
Limelight Events and Whova limit support to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help, plus free training to get your team confident.
Event management platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything you need for free - ticketing, donations, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero platform fees.
Limelight Events charges $99/month plus card fees, while Whova takes 3% + $0.99 per ticket plus card fees. Zeffy costs nothing - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. Unlike event-only platforms, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools - online donations, membership management, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor CRM. Everything your nonprofit needs in one place.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, phone, and email at no extra cost. Event platforms like Limelight Events and Whova limit support to business hours and charge extra for premium help.
Event platforms focus only on ticketing and charge hefty fees. Zeffy gives you complete fundraising tools - events, donations, auctions, memberships - all free. No monthly fees, no per-ticket charges.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
