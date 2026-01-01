Limelight Events and Zkipster help you manage guest lists and check-ins, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Limelight Events VS Zkipster
💰
Limelight Events and Zkipster charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction raises money for your mission.
🧰
Limelight Events and Zkipster focus on event logistics, not fundraising. Zeffy combines ticketing, auctions, donations, and donor management in one platform.
🤝
Limelight Events and Zkipster limit support to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever your team needs help with campaigns.
Unlike Limelight Events ($99/month + card fees) and Zkipster ($475/month + contact fees), Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. You get ticketing, donations, and event management without monthly costs or transaction fees eating into your budget.
Yes! While Limelight Events and Zkipster focus only on event coordination, Zeffy combines ticketing, donations, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform. Run your gala and collect donations without juggling multiple tools.
Zeffy offers unlimited support via live chat, email, and phone calls during business hours at no extra cost. Unlike competitors who limit support by plan tier, every nonprofit gets the same level of help regardless of event size.
Limelight Events charges $99/month plus card fees, while Zkipster costs $475/month plus contact overage fees. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Your entire event budget goes to your mission, not platform fees.
Yes! Unlike event platforms that only handle guest lists or ticketing, Zeffy combines event management, ticketing, donations, auctions, and raffles in one free platform. No need to pay for multiple tools or juggle different systems.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript