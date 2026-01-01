Little Green Light VS Planning Center

Planning Center

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Little Green Light: Yes
Planning Center: No Donation History & Notes per Donor
Little Green Light: Yes
Planning Center: No
Donor Tags / Segments Little Green Light: Yes
Planning Center: No
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Little Green Light: Yes
Planning Center: No Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Little Green Light: Yes
Planning Center: Yes
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Little Green Light: Yes Planning Center: No
Export Donor Data Anytime
Little Green Light: Yes
Planning Center: No Offline Donations Tracking
Little Green Light: Yes
Planning Center: No
Pre-filled donation forms
Little Green Light: Yes Planning Center: No

Pricing
Little Green Light: $45/month plus card fees per gift
Planning Center: N/A - No pricing information available

Processing fees
Little Green Light: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for online donations (paid to payment processor Stripe or PayPal, no fee to LGL).
Planning Center: 2.15% + $0.30 per donation for credit/debit cards in the USA; other card and ACH rates vary by country.

Platform fees
Little Green Light: $0 - No platform fees; all features and unlimited users are included in the monthly subscription price.
Planning Center: $0 - No platform fees beyond subscription; no setup fees, monthly minimums, or cancellation fees.

Monthly fees
Little Green Light: $45/month for up to 2,500 records; higher tiers available for larger databases and prepay discounts up to 10%.
Planning Center: $0 for up to 10 donations per month; paid plans available for higher donation volumes.

Value for money
Little Green Light: 4.9
Planning Center: 4.5

Features
Little Green Light: 4.9/5 - Powerful donor tracking, but requires time to master all features and integrations.
Planning Center: 4.5/5 - Built for churches; nonprofits need workarounds for ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising.

Donations
Little Green Light: Little Green Light tracks donations and donor data but charges processing fees on every gift your supporters make
Planning Center: Planning Center Giving handles online donations with basic forms, but charges processing fees and has limited customization options.

Ticketing
Little Green Light: Little Green Light doesn't offer event ticketing - you'll need a separate platform to sell tickets for your fundraising events
Planning Center: Planning Center doesn't provide event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software for paid events.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Little Green Light: Little Green Light doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools - supporters can't create their own fundraising pages
Planning Center: Planning Center doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need additional platforms for supporter-led fundraising.

Auctions
Little Green Light: Little Green Light doesn't provide auction functionality - you'll need a different platform to run silent or live auctions
Planning Center: Planning Center doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes.

Raffles
Little Green Light: Little Green Light doesn't support raffle campaigns - you'll need to find another tool to run your raffle fundraisers
Planning Center: Planning Center doesn't offer raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate tools and manual processes for raffle management.

Online store
Little Green Light: Little Green Light doesn't include an online store feature - you can't sell merchandise or products through their platform
Planning Center: Planning Center doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need third-party tools to sell merchandise or products online.

Memberships
Little Green Light: Little Green Light offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and tags, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.
Planning Center: Planning Center focuses on church management rather than traditional nonprofit memberships. Limited membership tracking features.

Donor Management/CRM
Little Green Light: Strong donor database with gift tracking, pledges, and reporting. Includes wealth screening and prospect research tools for larger nonprofits.
Planning Center: Strong people management for churches but lacks nonprofit-specific donor tracking, major gift workflows, and grant management tools.

Emails & Newsletter
Little Green Light: Built-in email marketing with templates and segmentation. Limited to basic campaigns - no advanced automation or A/B testing capabilities.
Planning Center: Basic email capabilities through Planning Center People. Limited newsletter design options and automation features.

Payment Processing
Little Green Light: Integrates with PayPal, Stripe, and Authorize.Net for online donations. Charges standard processing fees plus monthly software costs.
Planning Center: Integrates with PayPal, Stripe, and Authorize.Net for online donations. Charges standard processing fees plus monthly software costs.

Payment methods
Little Green Light: Limited payment options through third-party integrations
Planning Center: No payment processing - church management only

Credit Card Payments
Little Green Light: Limited - Integrates with third-party processors but doesn't handle payments directly
Planning Center: Not supported - Planning Center is built for church operations, not donation processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Little Green Light: Not supported - No mobile payment options available
Planning Center: Not supported - Planning Center doesn't offer payment gateway features

ACH / Bank Transfers
Little Green Light: Not supported - Little Green Light focuses on donor management, not payment processing
Planning Center: Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Little Green Light: Not supported - No in-person payment capabilities
Planning Center: Not supported - Planning Center specializes in church management tools, not payment collection

Customer Support
Little Green Light: 4.9/5
Planning Center: 4.5/5 Unlimited Support
Little Green Light: Little Green Light offers limited support based on plan tier
Planning Center: Planning Center offers limited support based on plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours
Little Green Light: Little Green Light provides phone support during standard business hours Planning Center: Planning Center provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars
Little Green Light: Little Green Light offers regular training webinars and educational sessions Planning Center: Planning Center offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
Little Green Light: Little Green Light maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides Planning Center: Planning Center maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
Little Green Light: Little Green Light provides live chat support during business hours
Planning Center: Planning Center provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Little Green Light: Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only
Planning Center: Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only Planning Center: Support access depends on plan tier with phone help during business hours only