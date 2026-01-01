Little Green Light and ProDon help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Little Green Light VS Pro Don
Little Green Light and ProDon charge monthly subscription fees plus card processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Little Green Light and ProDon focus only on donor tracking, forcing you to find separate tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.
Little Green Light and ProDon require technical setup and steep learning curves. Zeffy works right out of the box, so you can launch campaigns in minutes, not weeks.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While Little Green Light and ProDon charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy offers complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and relationship management at no cost to your organization.
Little Green Light starts at $45/month plus card fees, while ProDon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy provides donor management, payment processing, and fundraising tools with zero fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform.
Yes. Unlike Little Green Light and ProDon which focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy combines donor management with donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores. Everything works together seamlessly without monthly fees or transaction costs.
Zeffy gives you complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and relationship management without monthly fees or transaction costs. Little Green Light charges $45/month plus card fees, while ProDon adds monthly fees on top of processing costs.
Little Green Light and ProDon charge monthly fees that eat into your budget before you even raise a dollar. Zeffy provides donor management, gift tracking, and automated thank-you emails at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
