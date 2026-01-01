Little Green Light VS Salesforce

Salesforce

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
✓
✓ Donation History & Notes per Donor
✓
✓
Donor Tags / Segments ✓
✓
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available Information not available
Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
✓ ✓
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
✓
✓
Export Donor Data Anytime ✓
✓
Offline Donations Tracking
✓ ✓
Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available
Information not available available</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
$45/month
$45/month plus card fees per gift
$60/user/month
$60/user/month plus card fees
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction for online donations (paid to payment processor Stripe or PayPal, no fee to LGL).
N/A
No pricing information available
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees.
N/A
No separate platform fees - pricing is included in the per-user monthly subscription costs. Power of Us Program provides 10 free licenses to eligible nonprofits. Experience Cloud for Nonprofits: Customer Community $0.50/login/month or $1.25/member/month; Customer Community Plus $1.50/login/month or $3.75/member/month; Partner Community $2.50/login/month or $6.25/member/month
Monthly fees
$45/month
for up to 2,500 records; higher tiers available.
$60/user/month
Enterprise Edition plan; pricing varies by plan.
Value for money
4.9
4.0

Features
4.9/5
Intuitive donor management with minimal setup. Strong CRM built for nonprofits, ready to use quickly. 4.0/5
Powerful but complex. Salesforce requires extensive customization, training, and third-party tools to get started.
Donations
Little Green Light tracks donations and donor data but charges processing fees on every gift your supporters make
Handles donation data well but requires separate payment processing setup. Monthly fees start around $25 plus transaction costs.
Ticketing
Little Green Light doesn't offer event ticketing - you'll need a separate platform to sell tickets for your fundraising events
Doesn't include event ticketing. You'd need third-party ticketing software and complex integrations to sync attendee data.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Little Green Light offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising but with limited customization and higher processing costs
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising support. Requires custom development or third-party apps to create fundraising pages.
Auctions
Little Green Light doesn't include auction features - you'll need a third-party solution to run silent or live auctions
Salesforce doesn't offer auction tools. You'd need third-party auction software and complex integrations to track bidders in your CRM.
Raffles
Little Green Light doesn't include raffle functionality - you'll need to find another tool to run your fundraising raffles
No raffle functionality included. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to import participant data.
Online store
Little Green Light doesn't provide online store capabilities - no way to sell merchandise or products through their platform
No built-in online store. You'd need separate e-commerce software and manual data syncing to track supporter purchases.
Memberships
Little Green Light offers basic membership tracking with custom fields and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership workflows and integrated payment processing for dues collection.
Salesforce requires custom development and third-party apps for membership management - complex setup for small nonprofits
Donor Management/CRM
Strong donor database with gift tracking, pledge management, and custom reporting. Good relationship management features but can feel complex for smaller nonprofits with simpler needs.
Robust donor tracking and relationship management but requires extensive customization and technical expertise to set up
Emails & Newsletter
Includes email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, but email deliverability can be inconsistent and the interface feels outdated compared to modern email platforms.
Email marketing available through Marketing Cloud but requires separate expensive subscription beyond core CRM
Payment Processing
Integrates with payment processors but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees. No built-in payment processing, requiring third-party setup and management.
Integrates with payment processors but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees. No built-in payment processing, requiring third-party setup and management.

Payment methods
No payment processing - donor management only
Requires third-party payment processors
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Little Green Light is donor management software that tracks relationships, not a payment processor
Requires third-party integration - Salesforce needs payment processors like Stripe or PayPal
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Little Green Light specializes in donor data management, not accepting payments
Requires third-party setup - Available only through integrated payment processors
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Little Green Light focuses on donor management and relationship tracking, not payment processing
Not supported - Salesforce requires third-party payment processors for ACH transactions
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Little Green Light is built for managing donor information and relationships, not processing payments
Not available - Salesforce focuses on CRM, not direct payment processing

Customer Support
4.9/5
4.0/5
Unlimited Support
Little Green Light offers limited support based on plan tier
Salesforce limits support based on subscription tier - higher plans get more support hours
Phone Support / Office Hours
Little Green Light provides phone support during standard business hours
Salesforce offers phone support during standard business hours for eligible plan holders
Webinars
Little Green Light offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Salesforce offers Trailhead learning platform with webinars and training sessions for users
Help Center
Little Green Light maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Salesforce maintains extensive documentation and help articles in their online help center
Email
Little Green Light provides live chat support during business hours
Salesforce provides live chat support for paying customers during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Built for nonprofits with phone and chat support, but access varies by plan tier
Enterprise platform with tiered support - higher plans receive priority assistance