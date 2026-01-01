Little Green Light VS Tessitura

Tessitura

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available

Pricing
$45/month
plus card fees per gift
$8,000+/month
plus setup fees
Processing fees
2.2% + $0.30
per transaction for online donations (paid to payment processor Stripe or PayPal, no fee to LGL).
0%
(Tessitura charges no transaction fees through their Merchant Services)
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees; all features and unlimited users are included in the monthly subscription price.
$8,000+ per month
(quote-based, included in monthly subscription)
Monthly fees
$45/month
Starting price for up to 2,500 records; higher tiers available for larger databases. Save 10% with annual billing and additional prepay discounts.
$8,000+ per month
Quote-based pricing that varies by organization size and annual revenue.
Value for money
4.9
3.7

Features
4.9/5
Intuitive donor management. Easy setup, minimal training needed. Works great for small to mid-size nonprofits.
3.7/5
Powerful but complex. Built for large arts organizations. Requires technical expertise and significant training to use effectively.
Donations
Little Green Light tracks donations and donor relationships but charges processing fees on every gift your supporters make
Built for arts organizations with complex ticketing needs. Donation processing exists but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance fees.
Ticketing
Little Green Light doesn't offer event ticketing - you'll need a separate platform and manual data entry to track attendees
Comprehensive ticketing system designed for performing arts venues. Powerful but requires significant training and technical expertise to manage.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Little Green Light offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising but with limited customization and higher processing costs
No peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities. You'd need separate fundraising software and manual processes to import supporter data.
Auctions
Little Green Light doesn't provide auction tools - you'll need separate software to run silent or live auctions
Tessitura doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor records.
Raffles
Little Green Light lacks raffle functionality - you'll need third-party tools to run fundraising raffles and games
Tessitura doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual data entry to track participants.
Online store
Little Green Light doesn't include online store features - no way to sell merchandise or products through their platform
Enterprise-level merchandise system built for venue gift shops. Too complex and expensive for most small nonprofits selling simple items.
Memberships
Little Green Light offers basic membership tracking with custom fields and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership workflows and tiered pricing structures that many nonprofits need.
Tessitura offers comprehensive membership management with tiered levels, renewal tracking, and member benefits administration. Built for arts organizations with complex membership structures and patron relationships.
Donor Management/CRM
Little Green Light excels at donor relationship management with detailed contact records, gift tracking, pledge management, and robust reporting tools designed specifically for nonprofits.
Enterprise-level donor management designed for large arts organizations. Tracks complex patron relationships, giving history, event attendance, and engagement across multiple touchpoints. Robust reporting and analytics capabilities.
Emails & Newsletter
Little Green Light provides email marketing tools with templates and segmentation, though advanced automation features and A/B testing capabilities are limited compared to specialized platforms.
Basic email capabilities integrated with patron database. Limited newsletter design options compared to dedicated email marketing platforms. Focuses more on transactional communications than marketing campaigns.
Payment Processing
Little Green Light integrates with payment processors but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, which can add up quickly for organizations processing many donations.
Little Green Light integrates with payment processors but charges additional transaction fees on top of processor fees, which can add up quickly for organizations processing many donations.

Payment methods
Donor database only — no payment processing
Limited payments through costly third-party add-ons
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Little Green Light is a donor database system, not a payment platform
Limited - Requires integration with third-party payment processors with additional fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Little Green Light doesn't offer payment processing capabilities
Not supported - No native mobile wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Little Green Light focuses on donor management and relationship tracking, not payment processing
Not supported - Tessitura focuses on patron management for arts organizations, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Little Green Light specializes in donor data management, not mobile payments
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
4.9/5
3.7/5 Unlimited Support
Little Green Light offers limited support based on plan tier
Tessitura offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited access
Phone Support / Office Hours Little Green Light provides phone support during standard business hours
Tessitura provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers
Webinars Little Green Light offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
Tessitura offers training webinars and educational sessions for arts organizations
Help Center Little Green Light has a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Tessitura maintains a comprehensive help center with documentation and guides
Email
Little Green Light provides live chat support during business hours Tessitura provides live chat support during business hours for technical assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier — higher-paying users get priority help and guidance Support built for arts organizations — tiered access based on subscription level, not unlimited