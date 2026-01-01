eTapestry

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$150/month plus card fees per gift
$600/year Monthly fee + card fees
Processing fees
1.99% + $0.49 per credit card transaction; alternatively reported as 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction on some sources
2.99% + $0.30 per transaction; American Express: 3.5% + $0.30 per transaction; ACH/Direct Debit: 1% + $0.30 (max $5) per transaction + $5 per returned transaction; Chargeback fee: $15 USD
Platform fees
$0 No platform transaction fees; included in monthly subscription
$600/year Payment Enablement Fee for organizations using payment-enabled solutions
Monthly fees
$150/month Starting price for Fundraising & Donor Management Starter plan (billed annually); higher-tier plans available
$99-$119/month Usage-based pricing; plan cost varies by constituent record count
Value for money
4.7
7.2

Features
4.7/5 Intuitive donor management. Quick setup, but requires third-party tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. 3.5/5 Powerful donor database. Steeper learning curve; manual setup needed for memberships, email, and integrations. Donations
Basic donation processing with standard transaction fees that eat into your fundraising revenue
Processes donations but charges processing fees on top of subscription costs, reducing your fundraising impact.
Ticketing
Basic event management without dedicated ticketing features for fundraising events
No event ticketing capabilities. Requires third-party ticketing platforms and manual attendee data management.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools that don't give supporters full campaign control
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features. Requires complex setup and doesn't integrate well with social sharing.
Auctions
LiveImpact doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need separate software to run fundraising auctions for your nonprofit
eTapestry doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor data entry afterward.
Raffles
No raffle management system - you'll need to find other tools to run fundraising raffles
No raffle functionality available. You'd need separate raffle software and manual winner selection processes.
Online store
No built-in online store features - can't sell merchandise or products to support your cause
No built-in online store. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools and manual data syncing with your donor records.
Memberships
LiveImpact offers basic membership tracking through donor profiles but lacks dedicated membership management tools for recurring dues, member tiers, or automated renewal reminders.
eTapestry offers basic membership tracking but requires manual setup and doesn't include automated renewal reminders or member portal access.
Donor Management/CRM
LiveImpact focuses on donor management with contact profiles, giving history tracking, and basic reporting. However, it lacks advanced CRM features like pipeline management or volunteer coordination.
Strong donor database with detailed giving history, custom fields, and reporting. Built specifically for nonprofit donor relationship management.
Emails & Newsletter
LiveImpact provides basic email capabilities for donor communication but doesn't include newsletter templates, segmentation tools, or automated email campaigns for donor engagement.
Limited email capabilities - basic templates and sending only. No advanced segmentation or automated donor communication workflows.
Payment Processing
LiveImpact integrates with third-party payment processors but doesn't offer built-in payment processing, meaning additional fees and setup complexity for donation collection.
LiveImpact integrates with third-party payment processors but doesn't offer built-in payment processing, meaning additional fees and setup complexity for donation collection.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires separate tools
Limited payments through third-party processors
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - LiveImpact is a donor management platform without integrated payment processing capabilities
Limited - requires integration with third-party payment processors like PayPal or Stripe
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - LiveImpact does not offer payment processing features for digital wallet payments
Not supported - no built-in digital wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - LiveImpact focuses on donor management and case management, not payment processing
Not supported - eTapestry focuses on donor management and requires third-party payment processors
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - LiveImpact specializes in donor relationship management, not point-of-sale payment solutions
Not supported - eTapestry does not offer mobile point-of-sale payment solutions

Customer Support
4.7/5
3.5/5 Unlimited Support
LiveImpact offers limited support based on plan tier
eTapestry offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited
Phone Support / Office Hours LiveImpact provides phone support during standard business hours
eTapestry provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars LiveImpact offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
eTapestry offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center
LiveImpact maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
eTapestry maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
LiveImpact provides live chat support during business hours eTapestry provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users with phone and chat during business hours Tiered support based on subscription level — phone help and training webinars gated by pricing plan