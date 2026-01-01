Neon One

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
✅
✅ Donation History & Notes per Donor
✅
✅ Donor Tags / Segments
✅
✅ Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
✅
✅ Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
✅
✅ Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
✅
✅
Offline Donations Tracking
✅
✅ Pre-filled donation forms
✅
✅

Pricing
$150/month
card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
1.99% + $0.49
per credit card transaction; alternatively reported as 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction on some sources
2.99% + $0.30
per credit card transaction; additional fees apply for ACH/E-check and American Express payments
Platform fees
$0
No fee
$0
No fee
Monthly fees
$150/month
Fundraising & Donor Management Starter plan billed annually; higher-priced plans also available
$99/month
Essentials plan; higher-priced plans available as nonprofit revenue increases
Value for money
4.7
4.3

Features
4.7/5
Straightforward donor management. Solid CRM basics without the learning curve.
4.3/5
Powerful but complex. Requires setup time and staff training to unlock full potential. Donations
Processes donations with payment processing fees and basic donor tracking within their CRM system
Neon One provides donation processing with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30, plus monthly software fees starting at $50/month.
Ticketing
No event ticketing functionality - their platform is designed for donor cultivation, not event management
Neon One includes event ticketing features, but charges processing fees on ticket sales plus monthly software subscription costs.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer capabilities - mainly supports basic fundraising campaigns through their donor management tools
Neon One offers peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities, but it's only available on their higher-tier plans with additional monthly costs.
Auctions
LiveImpact doesn't offer auction functionality - it focuses on donor management and CRM features rather than fundraising events
Neon One offers auction management through their events module, but it requires their higher-tier plans and additional setup fees.
Raffles
No raffle-specific features available - LiveImpact concentrates on donor data management rather than event-based fundraising
Neon One doesn't provide dedicated raffle functionality. You'd need to use their general event tools and manage raffle logistics separately.
Online store
No dedicated online store features - LiveImpact is built for donor relationships, not product sales
Neon One doesn't offer built-in online store functionality. You'd need to integrate with third-party e-commerce platforms for merchandise sales.
Memberships
LiveImpact offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership tiers and payment processing integration.
Neon One offers membership management with automated renewals, member portals, and tiered membership levels. However, their system requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams.
Donor Management/CRM
LiveImpact provides donor profiles and giving history tracking, but reporting is basic and lacks advanced donor insights or wealth screening.
Neon One provides robust donor management with detailed profiles, giving history, and reporting dashboards. Their CRM is powerful but requires significant time investment to set up properly and train staff to use effectively.
Emails & Newsletter
LiveImpact includes basic email tools for donor communication but limited segmentation options and no advanced automation features.
Neon One includes email marketing tools with segmentation and automation features. However, their email system is built primarily for donor communications rather than comprehensive newsletter management, limiting your outreach options.
Payment Processing
LiveImpact processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. No support for recurring giving or pledge management.
LiveImpact processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. No support for recurring giving or pledge management.

Payment methods
Donor management only — no payment processing
Credit cards and digital wallets, but no tap-to-pay
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - LiveImpact focuses on donor management and stewardship, not payment processing
Yes - Processes all major credit cards with standard processing fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - LiveImpact focuses on donor management and stewardship, not payment processing
Yes - Supports digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - LiveImpact focuses on donor management and stewardship, not payment processing
Yes - Accepts bank transfers and ACH payments for recurring donations
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - LiveImpact focuses on donor management and stewardship, not payment processing
No - Does not offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person events

Customer Support
4.7/5
4.3/5 Unlimited Support
LiveImpact offers limited support based on plan tier
Neon One offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher tiers
Phone Support / Office Hours LiveImpact provides phone support during standard business hours
Neon One provides phone support during standard business hours for plan subscribers
Webinars LiveImpact offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Neon One offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center LiveImpact maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Neon One maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs
Email
LiveImpact provides live chat support during business hours Neon One provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier — priority help for higher-paying users only Tiered support model with premium assistance reserved for top-tier subscribers