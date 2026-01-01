LiveImpact and StratusLive help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Live Impact VS Stratus Live
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, raffles, and events so you keep 100% of what supporters give to your mission.
Zeffy combines donor management with built-in fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform.
Zeffy handles everything from donation pages to event ticketing to online stores without needing separate software or integrations.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on donations, while LiveImpact costs $150/month plus card fees and StratusLive costs $99/month plus processing fees. You keep 100% of every donation and get powerful CRM tools, automated receipts, and donor insights without monthly subscriptions eating into your budget.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with full fundraising capabilities in one platform. While LiveImpact and StratusLive focus only on donor data, Zeffy lets you manage donors, process donations, run events, sell tickets, and track everything without switching between multiple tools or paying extra fees.
Zeffy provides donor tracking, communication tools, and giving insights like traditional CRMs, but adds zero-fee donation processing and fundraising tools. Unlike LiveImpact or StratusLive that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions, keeping more money for your mission.
LiveImpact costs $150/month plus card fees, while StratusLive charges $99/month plus processing fees. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees on donations. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform, keeping 100% of your fundraising for your mission.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor tracking, donation processing, event ticketing, and online stores in one platform. While LiveImpact and StratusLive only handle donor data, Zeffy eliminates the need for multiple tools and monthly subscriptions that drain your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
