LiveImpact and Tessitura help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Live Impact VS Tessitura
💸
LiveImpact charges $150/month plus card fees, and Tessitura costs $8,000+/month. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
LiveImpact requires third-party add-ons for auctions and raffles, while Tessitura lacks peer-to-peer tools entirely. Zeffy includes everything built-in.
🚀
LiveImpact has complex interfaces and Tessitura requires IT support to configure. Zeffy works right away with simple setup for small nonprofit teams.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with zero platform fees, while LiveImpact charges $150/month plus transaction fees. You get complete CRM tools, automated receipts, and donor insights without paying for basic features that should come standard.
Tessitura costs $8,000+/month and requires IT support, making it unaffordable for most nonprofits. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and relationship management tools for free, with simple setup that your team can handle without technical expertise.
Yes, Zeffy combines donation processing, donor management, and fundraising tools in one free platform. Unlike LiveImpact or Tessitura, you don't need separate systems or pay extra fees to accept donations and track donor relationships.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management for free - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. While LiveImpact costs $150/month and Tessitura runs $8,000+/month, you get the same donor tracking, automated receipts, and relationship tools without the budget strain.
LiveImpact charges $150/month plus card fees, adding up to thousands yearly. Zeffy provides the same donor database, giving history, and communication tools completely free. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript