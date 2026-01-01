Veracross

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms

Pricing
$150/month
plus card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
1.99% + $0.49
per credit card transaction; alternatively reported as 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction on some sources
2.85%
plus 30 cents per transaction for credit card; ACH payments are free
Platform fees
$0
No fee
$55
contract fee for 10 payment plans; $20 contract fee for 2 payment plans; $0 contract fee if pay in full by June 1, 2023
Monthly fees
$150/month
Starter plan for Fundraising & Donor Management, billed annually; higher tiers available.
N/A
No pricing information available
Value for money
4.7
N/A

Features
4.7/5
Intuitive donor management. Setup takes hours, not days. Limited fundraising tools included.
3.9/5
Built for schools, not nonprofits. Requires multiple integrations and manual data entry.
Donations
Basic donation tracking and donor communication tools, but lacks integrated payment processing for seamless giving experiences
Veracross tracks donor information and gift history but doesn't process online donations directly. You'll need third-party payment processing.
Ticketing
No event ticketing system - LiveImpact focuses on donor management rather than event registration and sales
Veracross can track event attendance but doesn't sell tickets online. You'd need third-party ticketing software and manual data syncing.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features - mainly supports donor outreach rather than empowering supporters to fundraise
Veracross lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to run crowdfunding campaigns and track supporter networks.
Auctions
LiveImpact doesn't offer auction functionality - it focuses on donor management and communication rather than fundraising events
Veracross doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor database.
Raffles
No raffle management tools available - the platform doesn't include event-based fundraising features
Veracross doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools to sell tickets and track entries, then manually update donor records.
Online store
No online store capabilities - LiveImpact is built for donor relationships, not merchandise or product sales
Veracross doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise and products.
Memberships
LiveImpact offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.
Limited membership tracking within broader student information system - not designed for nonprofit membership programs
Donor Management/CRM
Solid donor database with contact management and giving history. However, reporting is limited and lacks advanced analytics for donor retention insights.
Student and parent data management - not optimized for donor relationships, gift tracking, or fundraising workflows
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email capabilities with basic templates. No advanced segmentation or automated donor communication workflows for personalized outreach.
Basic communication tools focused on school announcements - not built for donor newsletters or fundraising campaigns
Payment Processing
Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees. No option for fee-free fundraising, making it expensive for smaller donations and recurring gifts.
Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees. No option for fee-free fundraising, making it expensive for smaller donations and recurring gifts.

Payment methods
No payment processing - donor management only
No payment processing - school management only
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - LiveImpact is a CRM platform for donor tracking and case management, not payment processing
Not supported - Veracross is a school information system, not a payment platform
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - LiveImpact specializes in donor relationship management, not accepting payments
Not supported - Veracross doesn't offer payment processing capabilities
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - LiveImpact focuses on donor management and case management, not payment processing
Not supported - Veracross focuses on school management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - LiveImpact is designed for managing donor data and cases, not processing payments
Not supported - Veracross is designed for school administration, not mobile payments

Customer Support
4.7/5
3.9/5 Unlimited Support
LiveImpact offers limited support based on plan tier
Veracross charges extra fees for premium support beyond basic tier
Phone Support / Office Hours LiveImpact provides phone support during standard business hours
Veracross offers phone support during standard business hours
Webinars LiveImpact offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Veracross offers limited training webinars for school administrators
Help Center LiveImpact maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Veracross has a basic help center with documentation and FAQs
Email
LiveImpact provides live chat support during business hours Veracross provides live chat support during business hours only
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only Basic support included, premium help requires additional fees beyond subscription