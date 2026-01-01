LiveImpact and Veracross help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Live Impact VS Veracross
LiveImpact charges $150/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Veracross adds monthly fees on top of card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees.
LiveImpact tracks donations but can't process them. Veracross manages donor data but needs separate payment tools. Zeffy handles both seamlessly.
LiveImpact offers limited support by plan. Veracross charges extra for premium help. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while LiveImpact charges $150/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. You get payment processing, donor tracking, and automated communications in one platform without monthly costs eating into your budget.
Unlike Veracross, which requires separate payment tools and charges monthly fees, Zeffy provides integrated donation processing with zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead of you paying mandatory costs.
Yes. Zeffy processes online donations, manages donor data, sends automated receipts, and runs fundraising campaigns without charging platform fees. Both competitors require expensive monthly subscriptions plus transaction fees that drain small nonprofit budgets.
Zeffy processes donations with zero platform fees while LiveImpact charges $150/month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. You get complete donor management, automated receipts, and payment processing without monthly costs draining your budget.
Zeffy offers integrated donation processing and donor tracking with zero fees, while Veracross requires separate payment tools and charges monthly fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead of mandatory costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
