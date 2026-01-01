MemberClicks and WildApricot help you manage members, but they charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you membership management, event registration, and donation tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every membership payment and donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Member Clicks VS Wildapricot
MemberClicks and WildApricot charge $199+ monthly plus transaction fees. Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions, keeping 100% of funds for your cause.
MemberClicks and WildApricot lack auction and raffle tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to run successful fundraising campaigns without extra software.
MemberClicks and WildApricot limit support to business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while MemberClicks costs $199/month plus card fees and WildApricot charges monthly fees plus 20% surcharges. You get donations, events, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform without eating into your budget.
Yes. While MemberClicks and WildApricot focus mainly on membership with basic donation tools, Zeffy combines full fundraising capabilities with membership management. Run auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and sell merchandise alongside managing members.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support at no cost, while MemberClicks limits support to business hours and WildApricot restricts support based on your plan tier. You get help when you need it without paying extra for premium support packages.
Zeffy is completely free with zero platform fees, while MemberClicks costs $199/month plus card fees and WildApricot charges monthly fees plus 20% surcharges. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but you keep 100% of what you raise.
Yes. Unlike MemberClicks and WildApricot that focus mainly on membership management, Zeffy combines full fundraising tools with membership features. Run auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and manage members all in one free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
