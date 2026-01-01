Mixily VS RSVPify

Mixily and RSVPify both offer event management tools, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you everything you need to host successful events — ticketing, registration, donor management, and follow-up tools — with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
🎟️
Mixily and RSVPify charge monthly fees plus $0.90-$1.30 per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event raises more for your mission.
🧰
Mixily and RSVPify only handle events. Zeffy includes ticketing, donations, raffles, auctions, and donor management so you can run all campaigns from one platform.
☎️
Mixily and RSVPify limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no charge.
Zeffy charges zero fees on tickets and donations, while Mixily takes 1% + $0.30 per ticket and RSVPify charges monthly fees plus $0.90 per ticket. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of what supporters give.
Yes. Unlike Mixily and RSVPify which focus only on events, Zeffy offers ticketing, donations, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees.
Zeffy includes built-in donor CRM and relationship tools, while Mixily and RSVPify only collect basic attendee data. Track giving history and build lasting relationships beyond single events.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all tickets and donations. Mixily takes 1% + $0.30 per ticket, while RSVPify charges monthly fees plus $0.90 per ticket. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar supporters give.
Zeffy grows with you beyond events. While Mixily and RSVPify only handle ticketing, Zeffy offers donations, memberships, auctions, raffles, and online stores all with zero fees and built-in donor management.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
