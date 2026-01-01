Mixily VS Whova

Whova

Event Management Features
Event Registration
Online Ticket Sales Online Ticket Sales In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations
Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird) Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird)
Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In
Attendee Management Seating & Table Management
Event Website Builder Event Website Builder
Calendar Integration
Information not available Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees
Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.) Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.)
Virtual Event Support class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
Monthly fee + card fees per ticket
3% + $0.99 per ticket, plus card fees
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per transaction (credit card processing via Stripe)
3.0% + $0.99
per paid ticket (using Stripe payout; no fees for free tickets)
Platform fees
1% + $0.30
per paid ticket sold (waived with Power Host subscription)
N/A
Custom quote required based on event size and service options selected
Monthly fees
$0
Starting at $0/month for basic free events
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Value for money
N/A
4.6

Features
Donations
Limited donation processing - primarily handles event payments rather than dedicated fundraising campaigns
Whova focuses on event management rather than fundraising. You'd need to integrate third-party donation tools or collect donations manually at events.
Ticketing
Strong event ticketing with registration management - handles complex event logistics and attendee tracking
Whova offers basic event registration and ticketing, but charges processing fees on paid tickets, reducing your event revenue.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising - designed for direct event registration and management only
Whova lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can't create their own fundraising pages or campaigns through the platform.
Auctions
No auction features - Mixily focuses on event management and ticketing without fundraising auction tools
Whova doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual coordination to manage bidding at your events.
Raffles
No raffle functionality - focuses on event ticketing without lottery-style fundraising features
Whova doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools and manual processes to run raffles at your events.
Online store
Basic merchandise sales through event pages - not a full e-commerce solution for nonprofits
Whova doesn't provide e-commerce capabilities. You'd need to use external platforms to sell merchandise or products alongside your events.
Memberships
Mixily offers basic member registration and check-in features for events, but lacks ongoing membership management tools for year-round engagement.
Whova focuses on event attendee management rather than ongoing membership programs. Limited tools for recurring member engagement.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic attendee data collection and event-specific contact management. Missing comprehensive donor tracking and relationship building tools.
No donor management capabilities. Whova tracks event attendees, not donors or supporters for ongoing relationship building.
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email capabilities focused on event announcements and updates. No advanced segmentation or donor communication features.
Event-focused email notifications and updates. Not designed for ongoing donor communications or fundraising campaigns.
Payment Processing
Processes payments through third-party gateways with standard transaction fees. No built-in fee coverage options for nonprofits.
Processes payments through third-party gateways with standard transaction fees. No built-in fee coverage options for nonprofits. You'd need to integrate third-party donation tools or collect donations manually at events.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Strong event ticketing with registration management - handles complex event logistics and attendee tracking</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Whova offers basic event registration and ticketing, but charges processing fees on paid tickets, reducing your event revenue.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No peer-to-peer fundraising - designed for direct event registration and management only</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Whova lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can't create their own fundraising pages or campaigns through the platform.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No auction features - Mixily focuses on event management and ticketing without fundraising auction tools</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Whova doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual coordination to manage bidding at your events.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No raffle functionality - focuses on event ticketing without lottery-style fundraising features</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Whova doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools and manual processes to run raffles at your events.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic merchandise sales through event pages - not a full e-commerce solution for nonprofits</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Whova doesn't provide e-commerce capabilities. You'd need to use external platforms to sell merchandise or products alongside your events.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Mixily offers basic member registration and check-in features for events, but lacks ongoing membership management tools for year-round engagement.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Whova focuses on event attendee management rather than ongoing membership programs. Limited tools for recurring member engagement.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic attendee data collection and event-specific contact management. Missing comprehensive donor tracking and relationship building tools.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No donor management capabilities. Whova tracks event attendees, not donors or supporters for ongoing relationship building.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Limited email capabilities focused on event announcements and updates. No advanced segmentation or donor communication features.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Event-focused email notifications and updates. Not designed for ongoing donor communications or fundraising campaigns.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes payments through third-party gateways with standard transaction fees. No built-in fee coverage options for nonprofits.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes payments through third-party gateways with standard transaction fees. No built-in fee coverage options for nonprofits.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
No payment processing available
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Processes all major credit cards through Stripe integration for event tickets and donations
Not supported - Whova is an event management platform without built-in payment capabilities
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Available through Stripe's payment processing for faster checkout at events
Not supported - Whova doesn't offer payment processing features for events
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Mixily only processes payments through Stripe, which doesn't include ACH transfers
Not supported - Whova focuses on event networking and engagement, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Mixily is web-based only and doesn't offer a mobile app for in-person payments
Not supported - Whova specializes in event networking and attendee engagement, not payments

Customer Support
N/A
4.6/5 Unlimited Support
Mixily offers limited support based on plan tier
Whova offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited for all users
Phone Support / Office Hours Phone Support / Office Hours
Mixily provides phone support during standard business hours
Whova provides phone support during standard business hours for premium plans
Webinars Webinars
Mixily offers occasional training sessions and product demos
Whova offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for event organizers
Help Center
Mixily has a basic help center with articles and FAQs
Whova maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and tutorials
Email
Mixily provides live chat support during business hours Email
Mixily provides live chat support during business hours
Whova provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users with phone support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users with phone support during business hours
Whova provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users with phone support during business hours
Platform designed for commercial events, not mission-driven teams — tiered support based on plan level src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Platform designed for commercial events, not mission-driven teams — tiered support based on plan level</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>