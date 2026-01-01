Mixily VS Whova

Mixily and Whova help you manage events and sell tickets, but they charge fees on every transaction that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so every dollar from your events stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Mixily charges 1% + $0.30 per ticket and Whova takes 3% + $0.99 per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.
Mixily and Whova focus on event logistics but miss fundraising essentials like auctions, raffles, and donor follow-up. Zeffy gives you everything you need to turn events into lasting relationships.
Mixily offers basic help center support and Whova limits phone support to premium plans. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to every organization at no extra cost.
Unlike event platforms that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy offers completely free ticketing and donation processing. You keep 100% of every dollar raised, while donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Event platforms like Mixily and Whova focus mainly on ticketing with limited fundraising features. Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management - all at zero cost to your organization.
Yes. While event platforms only manage events, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy year-round. Run events, manage memberships, process donations, and build donor relationships - all through one free platform designed specifically for nonprofits.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your fundraising. Mixily takes monthly fees plus card fees per ticket, while Whova charges 3% plus $0.99 per ticket. Zeffy is completely free - you keep 100% of every dollar raised.
Event platforms focus only on ticketing and registration, leaving gaps in your fundraising strategy. Zeffy handles events plus auctions, raffles, donations, and donor management year-round. Get everything you need in one free platform built specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
