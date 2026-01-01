Neon One and ProDon both offer donor management tools, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, online donations, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Neon One and ProDon charge monthly fees plus 2.9% on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 gala keeps all $1,000 for your mission.
Neon One and ProDon focus only on donor tracking. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores alongside donor management.
Neon One and ProDon require complex setup and training. Zeffy gets you accepting donations in minutes with templates that work right away.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost. Track gifts, send automated receipts, and build donor relationships without monthly fees or transaction costs that drain your budget like Neon One and ProDon charge.
You shouldn't. Zeffy provides donor profiles, gift tracking, automated thank-you emails, and detailed reports completely free. Why pay hundreds monthly when donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead?
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike Neon One's complex setup and ongoing charges, you get simple donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting without any fees eating into your donations.
Zeffy provides everything ProDon offers plus payment processing, all at zero cost. While ProDon charges monthly fees and requires separate payment solutions, Zeffy handles donations, donor data, and receipts in one free platform.
Yes, Zeffy eliminates the monthly fees and transaction costs that drain your budget. You get donor profiles, gift tracking, automated thank-you emails, and detailed reports without paying hundreds monthly like other platforms charge.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
