Network for Good VS Pushpay

Pushpay

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
Network for Good: $100–$400/mo + 3–5% per gift
Pushpay: N/A - No pricing information available

Processing fees:
Network for Good: 3% - Fee per transaction on branded fundraising pages; 5% fee on NFG Give donations and additional fees on some partner sites.
Pushpay: 2.9% + $0.30 - Per transaction for credit/debit cards; Amex may be higher at around 3.5%.

Platform fees:
Network for Good: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Pushpay: N/A - Included in monthly subscription fee; 4 pricing tiers: Basic ($199/month), Core (custom quote), Advanced (custom quote), Complete (custom quote)

Monthly fees:
Network for Good: $100-$400/month - Pricing varies by tier and number of contacts; billed annually.
Pushpay: $149 - $7,000+/month - Pricing varies by plan; higher-volume churches typically pay more.

Value for money:
Network for Good: 4.4
Pushpay: 4.0

Features
Network for Good: 4.4/5 - Solid donation processing, but requires separate tools for events, auctions, and email campaigns.
Pushpay: 3.6/5 - Basic giving platform with limited features; expect to patch gaps with multiple third-party tools.

Donations:
Network for Good: Network for Good offers online donation processing with customizable forms and recurring giving options, but charges processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
Pushpay: Pushpay offers online donation forms with recurring giving options, but charges processing fees that reduce your donation amounts.

Ticketing:
Network for Good: Network for Good does not provide event ticketing capabilities - you'll need to use separate platforms for selling event tickets.
Pushpay: Pushpay doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual processes to track attendees.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Network for Good: Network for Good offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools that let supporters create their own fundraising pages for your organization.
Pushpay: Pushpay offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional fees on top of processing costs.

Auctions:
Network for Good: Network for Good does not provide auction management tools - you'll need separate software to run silent or live auctions.
Pushpay: Pushpay doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to track bidders and donations.

Raffles:
Network for Good: Network for Good lacks built-in raffle functionality - running raffles requires third-party integrations or manual workarounds.
Pushpay: Pushpay doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. You'd need third-party raffle software and manual donor follow-up processes.

Online store:
Network for Good: Network for Good does not include e-commerce features for selling merchandise or products to support your cause.
Pushpay: Pushpay doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products online.

Memberships:
Network for Good: Network for Good doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'd need to integrate with separate membership software or manage memberships manually through spreadsheets.
Pushpay: Pushpay focuses on church giving and doesn't offer dedicated membership management tools for nonprofits

Donor Management/CRM:
Network for Good: Solid donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic reporting. Integrates with popular CRM systems but may require additional setup costs.
Pushpay: Basic donor tracking focused on giving history, but lacks comprehensive nonprofit CRM features

Emails & Newsletter:
Network for Good: Basic email tools for donor thank-you messages and receipts. Limited newsletter capabilities - you'd likely need separate email marketing software for robust campaigns.
Pushpay: Limited email capabilities - primarily sends donation receipts and basic donor communications

Payment Processing:
Network for Good: Processes donations with standard credit card fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Additional monthly fees may apply for premium features and integrations.
Pushpay: Processes donations with standard credit card fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Additional monthly fees may apply for premium features and integrations. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual processes to track attendees.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Network for Good offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools that let supporters create their own fundraising pages for your organization.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Pushpay offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional fees on top of processing costs.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Network for Good does not provide auction management tools - you'll need separate software to run silent or live auctions.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Pushpay doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to track bidders and donations.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Network for Good lacks built-in raffle functionality - running raffles requires third-party integrations or manual workarounds.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Pushpay doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. You'd need third-party raffle software and manual donor follow-up processes.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Network for Good does not include e-commerce features for selling merchandise or products to support your cause.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Pushpay doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products online.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Network for Good doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'd need to integrate with separate membership software or manage memberships manually through spreadsheets.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Pushpay focuses on church giving and doesn't offer dedicated membership management tools for nonprofits</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Solid donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic reporting. Integrates with popular CRM systems but may require additional setup costs.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic donor tracking focused on giving history, but lacks comprehensive nonprofit CRM features</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic email tools for donor thank-you messages and receipts. Limited newsletter capabilities - you'd likely need separate email marketing software for robust campaigns.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Limited email capabilities - primarily sends donation receipts and basic donor communications</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes donations with standard credit card fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Additional monthly fees may apply for premium features and integrations.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes donations with standard credit card fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Additional monthly fees may apply for premium features and integrations.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Network for Good: Credit cards only, no bank transfers or mobile wallets
Pushpay: Full payment options but with processing fees

Credit Card Payments:
Network for Good: Supported - Accepts major credit cards through their donation platform
Pushpay: Yes - Accepts all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Network for Good: Not clearly specified - Digital wallet support not prominently featured
Pushpay: Yes - Supports both Apple Pay and Google Pay for mobile donations

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Network for Good: Not supported - Network for Good focuses on credit card and online donations only
Pushpay: Yes - Supports bank transfers and ACH payments for recurring donations

Tap to Pay App:
Network for Good: Not supported - Network for Good is web-based without mobile point-of-sale features
Pushpay: Yes - Offers mobile app with tap-to-pay functionality for in-person giving

Customer Support
Network for Good: 4.4/5
Pushpay: 3.6/5 Unlimited Support:
Network for Good: Network for Good limits support to business hours and may have response time delays during peak periods
Pushpay: Pushpay offers tiered support based on subscription plans, with premium support for higher-tier customers Phone Support / Office Hours:
Network for Good: Network for Good offers phone support during standard business hours for account holders and technical assistance
Pushpay: Pushpay provides phone support during business hours for customer assistance and technical issues

Webinars:
Network for Good: Network for Good offers periodic training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit fundraising best practices
Pushpay: Pushpay provides training webinars and educational sessions for their platform users Help Center:
Network for Good: Network for Good maintains a help center with articles, guides, and FAQs for common platform questions
Pushpay: Pushpay maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and troubleshooting resources

Email:
Network for Good: Network for Good provides email support during business hours for technical questions and account issues
Pushpay: Pushpay offers email support through their help center and customer service channels Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Network for Good: Nonprofit-focused support with phone and email help during business hours
Pushpay: Tiered support based on subscription plan with premium help for higher-tier users src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Network for Good provides email support during business hours for technical questions and account issues</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Pushpay offers email support through their help center and customer service channels</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Nonprofit-focused support with phone and email help during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Tiered support based on subscription plan with premium help for higher-tier users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>