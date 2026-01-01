Network for Good and Pushpay both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Network for Good VS Pushpay
Network for Good charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees. Pushpay takes processing fees too. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Network for Good lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Pushpay missing auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
Network for Good and Pushpay limit support to business hours with potential delays. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift goes to your cause. Network for Good and Pushpay take 3-5% plus monthly fees, reducing your impact significantly.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no extra cost. Network for Good limits support to business hours, while Pushpay tiers support by plan level.
Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores in one platform. Network for Good and Pushpay focus mainly on donations and require separate tools.
Zeffy is completely free with zero fees on donations. Network for Good charges $100-$400/month plus 3-5% per gift, while Pushpay costs $199/month plus 2.9% per gift.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores. Network for Good and Pushpay focus mainly on donations and lack these tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
