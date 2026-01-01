Network for Good and RebelGive both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — no platform fees, no processing fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Network for Good VS Rebel Give
Network for Good charges 3-5% per donation plus monthly fees. RebelGive takes transaction fees too. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Network for Good and RebelGive lack auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise without buying separate software.
Network for Good limits support to business hours. RebelGive restricts help by plan level. Zeffy offers unlimited support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Network for Good costs $100-$400 monthly plus 3-5% per gift, and RebelGive charges $49 monthly plus fees. Your donations stay with your cause, not platform costs.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores at no cost. Network for Good and RebelGive lack most features, forcing you to pay for multiple platforms.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Network for Good charges $100-$400/month plus 3-5% per gift, and RebelGive adds transaction fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no extra cost. Network for Good limits support to business hours with potential delays, while RebelGive restricts phone support to premium plans only.
Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and online stores at zero cost. Network for Good and RebelGive lack most of these features, forcing you to pay for multiple separate platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
