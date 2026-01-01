Network for Good and TotalGiving both offer donation platforms, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — no platform fees, no processing fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Network for Good VS Totalgiving
💯
Network for Good and Totalgiving charge 3-5% fees plus monthly costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Network for Good and Totalgiving require separate platforms for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need in one system.
🤝
Network for Good and Totalgiving limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause. Network for Good charges $100-$400 monthly plus 3-5% per gift. Totalgiving charges card processing fees that reduce your donations. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy.
Yes, Zeffy accepts ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and all major credit cards with no fees. Network for Good and Totalgiving only process credit cards and charge fees that eat into your donation amounts.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% goes to your cause. Network for Good takes 3-5% plus monthly fees, while Totalgiving charges standard processing fees. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for all users at no extra cost. Network for Good limits support by subscription tier, and Totalgiving only offers phone support to premium subscribers during business hours.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH bank transfers with no fees. Network for Good and Totalgiving only process credit cards and charge fees that reduce your donation amounts.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
