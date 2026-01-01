PatronManager and Swell Fundraising help you manage events and sell tickets, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Patron Manager VS Swell Fundraising
PatronManager charges $1 + 2% per ticket and Swell takes 5% platform fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or concert actually raises money for your mission.
PatronManager and Swell offer basic business hours support. Zeffy provides unlimited help from nonprofit experts who understand donor stewardship and campaign strategy.
PatronManager lacks auctions and stores, while Swell misses membership tools. Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, auctions, peer-to-peer, and donor management without extra costs.
PatronManager charges $1 + 2% + card fees per ticket, while Swell takes 5% + card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees on all event tickets and donations. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of what supporters give, not 93-95%.
Unlike PatronManager and Swell that focus mainly on ticketing, Zeffy handles all your fundraising needs without fees. Get event ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management in one free platform.
Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing and donation processing, while PatronManager charges $1 + 2% + card fees per ticket and Swell takes 5% + card fees. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised instead of losing hundreds to processing fees.
Unlike PatronManager's complex CRM requiring extensive training or Swell's basic donor tools, Zeffy provides simple donor management that any staff member can use. Plus, you get unlimited donor records without monthly software fees.
Yes. While PatronManager and Swell focus mainly on ticketing, Zeffy offers free auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and online stores. One platform handles all your fundraising without any processing fees eating into donations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
