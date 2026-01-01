PayPal VS Qgiv

PayPal and Qgiv both charge fees that eat into your fundraising budget — PayPal takes 2.9% + $0.30 per donation while Qgiv charges 3.95% + $0.30. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event tools with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
PayPal and Qgiv take fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
PayPal only processes payments while Qgiv requires complex setup. Zeffy gives you complete raffle management, donor tracking, and email tools in one simple platform built for small teams.
PayPal's generic support leaves you waiting, and Qgiv restricts help by plan tier. Zeffy's nonprofit experts respond in 2-6 hours with real answers about fundraising, not payment jargon.
PayPal charges 2.9% + $0.30 on every donation, reducing funds for your mission. Zeffy processes donations with zero fees, so you keep 100% of what donors give. Plus, you get nonprofit-specific tools like donor management and event ticketing built for your needs.
PayPal requires technical setup and integration with multiple tools for nonprofit needs. Zeffy offers plug-and-play setup specifically for nonprofits with donation forms, donor management, and event tools ready to use immediately without technical expertise.
PayPal only processes payments without event management tools. Zeffy includes complete event ticketing, registration, and check-in features designed for nonprofit fundraisers. You can sell tickets, manage attendees, and collect donations all in one platform without paying fees.
PayPal charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, while Qgiv takes 3.95% + $0.30. That's $290-$395 lost on every $10,000 raised. Zeffy covers all processing costs so 100% of donations reach your mission. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. Zeffy provides donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, and donor management — all the tools PayPal and Qgiv offer, but without any processing fees. You get complete fundraising capabilities while keeping every dollar donors give.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
