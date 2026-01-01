ProDon

Easy Donor Database
Information not available
Donation History & Notes per Donor
Information not available
Donor Tags / Segments
Information not available
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Information not available
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Information not available Export Donor Data Anytime
Information not available
Offline Donations Tracking
Information not available Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Export Donor Data Anytime</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Offline Donations Tracking</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Pre-filled donation forms</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Planning Center: N/A - No pricing information available
ProDon: N/A - No pricing information available

Processing fees:
Planning Center: 2.15% + $0.30 per donation for credit/debit cards in the USA; additional regional rates for ACH, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
ProDon: 0.25% discount on processing fees for the Collaborator plan; base rate is competitive, varies by plan, and is processed via Paysafe.

Platform fees:
Planning Center: $0 - No platform fees beyond the subscription – no setup fees, monthly minimums, or cancellation fees.
ProDon: N/A - Included in monthly subscription (online forms platform for Donations, Ticketing, and Donor Cover).

Monthly fees:
Planning Center: $0 - Free tier for up to 10 donations per month; higher-volume tiers available on paid plans.
ProDon: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available.

Value for money:
Planning Center: 4.5
ProDon: 3.0

Features
Planning Center: 4.5/5 - Built for churches. Solid donor tracking, but needs extra tools for fundraising events and email campaigns.
ProDon: 3.0/5 - Powerful donor database, but steep learning curve. Extra fees and integrations add up fast.

Donations:
Planning Center: Basic donation tracking and donor management, but no built-in payment processing or donation forms
ProDon: ProDon handles donation processing and donor management but charges processing fees on top of their monthly subscription costs.

Ticketing:
Planning Center: Event registration and check-in features, but limited ticketing options for fundraising events
ProDon: ProDon doesn't provide event ticketing features. You'd need additional software to sell tickets and manage event registrations.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Planning Center: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools, mainly focused on event registration rather than campaign creation
ProDon: ProDon doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can't easily create their own fundraising pages for your cause.

Auctions:
Planning Center: Planning Center doesn't offer auction management tools or bidding features for fundraising events
ProDon: ProDon doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.

Raffles:
Planning Center: No dedicated raffle management system or ticket sales functionality for fundraising raffles
ProDon: ProDon lacks built-in raffle functionality. You'd need separate tools to manage ticket sales and winner selection processes.

Online store:
Planning Center: No e-commerce or online store functionality available for selling merchandise or products
ProDon: ProDon doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need to integrate with separate e-commerce platforms for merchandise sales.

Memberships:
Planning Center: Planning Center focuses on church management rather than traditional nonprofit memberships. Limited membership tracking features.
ProDon: ProDon offers basic membership tracking but requires manual setup and lacks automated renewal reminders or member communication tools.

Donor Management/CRM:
Planning Center: Strong church-focused donor tracking with giving history, family connections, and attendance integration. Built for church workflows.
ProDon: ProDon provides comprehensive donor management with detailed giving history, pledge tracking, and custom fields, but the interface feels outdated and complex.

Emails & Newsletter:
Planning Center: No built-in email marketing. Requires separate tools or integrations for newsletter campaigns and donor communications.
ProDon: ProDon includes basic email capabilities but lacks advanced segmentation, automation, and modern email design tools for effective donor communication.

Payment Processing:
Planning Center: Basic online giving with transaction fees. Requires integration with third-party processors for full payment functionality.
ProDon: Basic online giving with transaction fees. Requires integration with third-party processors for full payment functionality. Requires integration with third-party processors for full payment functionality.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic online giving with transaction fees. Requires integration with third-party processors for full payment functionality.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div>

Payment methods
Planning Center: Basic giving features for churches only
ProDon: No payment processing - data management only

Credit Card Payments:
Planning Center: Limited - Only basic giving features for churches, not comprehensive payment processing
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon focuses on donor data management, not payment processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Planning Center: Not supported - Planning Center is church management software, not a payment platform
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon focuses on donor data management, not payment processing

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Planning Center: Not supported - Planning Center focuses on church management, not payment processing
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon focuses on donor data management, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App:
Planning Center: Not supported - Planning Center doesn't offer point-of-sale or mobile payment solutions
ProDon: Not supported - ProDon focuses on donor data management, not payment processing

Customer Support
Planning Center: 4.5/5
ProDon: 3.0/5 Unlimited Support:
Planning Center: Planning Center offers limited support based on plan tier
ProDon: ProDon offers limited support based on subscription tier

Phone Support / Office Hours:
Planning Center: Planning Center provides phone support during standard business hours
ProDon: ProDon provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars: Planning Center: Planning Center offers regular training webinars and educational sessions
ProDon: ProDon offers training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center:
Planning Center: Planning Center maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
ProDon: ProDon maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs

Email:
Planning Center: Planning Center provides live chat support during business hours
ProDon: ProDon provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Planning Center: Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only
ProDon: Support access depends on subscription tier with phone and chat during business hours only class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">ProDon provides live chat support during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours only</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on subscription tier with phone and chat during business hours only</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>