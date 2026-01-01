Planning Center helps churches manage members and services, while Sumac focuses on case management for nonprofits. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and member communication tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your ministry.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Planning Center VS Sumac
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, raffles, events, and memberships so every dollar goes directly to your mission instead of platform costs.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores in one platform so you can run all fundraising without juggling multiple tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to all users so you get help when you need it without upgrading your plan or paying extra fees.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or processing charges. Planning Center and Sumac both charge monthly subscriptions plus card fees on every donation, reducing your fundraising impact.
Zeffy processes all payments at zero cost with full credit card, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay support. Planning Center and Sumac require third-party payment processors with additional fees that eat into your donations.
Yes, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores - all at zero cost. Planning Center and Sumac lack these features or require expensive add-ons.
Zeffy provides complete donor management at zero cost - no monthly fees, no processing charges. Planning Center and Sumac both require monthly subscriptions plus card fees that reduce every donation you receive.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, and ticketing in one platform. Planning Center and Sumac require separate tools and integrations for these features, creating extra costs and complexity.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
