Print Your Cause and BigCommerce help you sell merchandise online, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Print Your Cause VS Big Commerce
👕
Print Your Cause takes 5% of every sale and BigCommerce charges monthly fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your t-shirt sales and branded merchandise actually raise money for your mission.
🎟️
Print Your Cause and BigCommerce focus on selling products. Zeffy gives you auctions, raffles, donations, and ticketing built for nonprofit fundraising, not retail.
🤝
Print Your Cause offers basic FAQ support and BigCommerce limits help by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support from a team that knows nonprofit fundraising challenges.
Unlike eCommerce platforms that charge 5% platform fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools. You keep every dollar raised while accessing donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management built specifically for nonprofits.
Print Your Cause and BigCommerce focus on selling products online but lack essential nonprofit features like donation processing, auction management, raffle tools, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Zeffy provides all these capabilities in one platform designed for your mission.
While eCommerce platforms offer limited email support with delayed responses, Zeffy provides unlimited support through email, live chat, and phone during office hours. Our team understands nonprofit needs and helps you succeed without charging support fees.
eCommerce platforms focus on selling products online but miss key nonprofit functions. They lack donation processing, auction tools, raffle management, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You'd need multiple third-party apps and complex workarounds to replicate what Zeffy offers natively.
Print Your Cause charges 5% platform fees plus card processing costs, while BigCommerce adds monthly subscription fees on top of transaction costs. Zeffy eliminates all platform fees, letting you keep 100% of funds raised with optional donor contributions covering costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
