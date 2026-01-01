Shift4Shop

Ecommerce & Online Stores Features
Product Catalog Management
Shopping Cart Functionality Shopping Cart Functionality
Inventory Management
Information not available
Product Variants (Size, Color) Shipping Integrations
Discount Codes & Promotions Discount Codes & Promotions
DOrder Management Payment Processing src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
No pricing information available
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
Per transaction with Shift4 Payments; higher fees for keyed, international, and cryptocurrency payments
Platform fees
$0
With Shift4 Payments; higher fees with other payment providers
Monthly fees
$0/month
For US merchants using Shift4 Payments; higher monthly fees for other plans and providers
Value for money
4.1

Features
No rating available
Print your Cause requires significant setup time and lacks nonprofit-specific tools like donor management and recurring gifts.
4.1/5
Shift4Shop is easier to use but still requires manual configuration for fundraising features like auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
Donations
Basic donation collection through product listings, but lacks nonprofit-specific features
Basic donation collection through product listings, but lacks nonprofit-specific features like donor management, recurring gifts, or tax receipt automation.
Ticketing
Basic event product listings, but no specialized event management or ticketing features
Can sell event tickets as products, but lacks event-specific features like seating charts, check-in tools, or attendee communication systems.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools or campaign sharing features No peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities. You'd need to integrate separate fundraising software or build custom solutions for supporter campaigns.
Auctions
No auction functionality available Shift4Shop doesn't offer built-in auction functionality. You'd need third-party plugins or separate auction software to run fundraising auctions.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle or contest management capabilities No built-in raffle functionality. You'd need third-party apps or manual processes to sell raffle tickets and manage drawings through the store.
Online store
Full ecommerce platform with custom merchandise and print-on-demand services
Full eCommerce platform with product catalogs, inventory management, and payment processing - designed for retail businesses selling physical goods.
Memberships
Print your Cause offers basic membership signup forms but lacks automated renewal reminders and tiered membership management features.
Limited membership features - basic customer accounts and groups, but lacks nonprofit-specific membership tools and recurring donation management
Donor Management/CRM
Limited donor tracking through eCommerce analytics - not designed for nonprofit relationship management or donor stewardship.
Basic customer management designed for retail, not donor relationships - lacks donation tracking, donor history, and nonprofit reporting
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email collection through product pages and checkout, but no built-in email marketing or donor communication tools.
Basic email marketing tools included, but limited automation and segmentation compared to dedicated nonprofit CRM systems
Payment Processing
Accepts donations through integrated payment gateways but charges standard processing fees on top of platform costs.
Accepts donations through integrated payment gateways but charges standard processing fees on top of platform costs.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only. No ACH or in-person options
Credit cards and digital wallets only. No ACH or in-person options
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Credit card payments accepted through their ecommerce platform
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees starting at 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Digital wallet payments available through their online stores
Supported - Offers digital wallet payments through their payment gateway integration
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Print Your Cause focuses on merchandise sales, not payment processing
Not supported - Shift4Shop focuses on credit card processing for retail transactions
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Print Your Cause is an online merchandise platform, not a payment app
Not supported - Designed for online stores, not in-person nonprofit fundraising events

Customer Support
4.1/5
Unlimited Support Shift4Shop offers tiered support based on plan level, with higher-tier plans receiving priority assistance
Phone Support / Office Hours Shift4Shop provides phone support during business hours for technical assistance and account management
Webinars
Shift4Shop offers occasional product training webinars and eCommerce educational sessions for store owners Help Center
Shift4Shop maintains a knowledge base with setup guides, tutorials, and troubleshooting articles for their platform
Email Shift4Shop provides email support through their ticketing system for technical issues and account questions
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team eCommerce-focused support with plan-based access — built for online stores, not nonprofits