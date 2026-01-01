Print Your Cause and Shift4Shop help you sell merchandise online, but both charge transaction fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every dollar raised for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Print Your Cause VS Shift 4 Shop
💰
Print Your Cause and Shift4Shop take 5% platform cuts plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
🧾
Print Your Cause and Shift4Shop offer basic product listings. Zeffy provides purpose-built raffle management, donor tracking, and automated tax receipts.
🚫💳
Print Your Cause and Shift4Shop require monthly subscriptions plus transaction costs. Zeffy gives you everything free, so you can start fundraising today.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not retail businesses. While eCommerce platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy is completely free. You get nonprofit-focused tools like donor management, tax receipts, and peer-to-peer campaigns that eCommerce platforms don't offer.
Zeffy charges zero fees while eCommerce platforms like Print your cause take 5% plus card fees, and Shift4Shop charges monthly fees plus processing costs. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause, and donors can optionally leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
No. Platforms like Print your cause and Shift4Shop are designed for selling products, not building donor relationships. They lack automated tax receipts, donor management, recurring giving options, and nonprofit compliance features that Zeffy provides out of the box.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat specifically for nonprofit needs. eCommerce platforms like Print your cause and Shift4Shop offer basic email support focused on retail issues, not fundraising challenges your organization faces daily.
eCommerce platforms are built for selling products, not raising funds. They lack essential nonprofit tools like automated tax receipts, donor relationship tracking, and peer-to-peer campaigns that help you build lasting supporter relationships.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript