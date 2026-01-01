Print Your Cause and Square Online help you create online stores to sell merchandise, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Print Your Cause VS Square Online
💰
Print Your Cause takes 5% plus card fees, and Square Online charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your merchandise sales actually fund your mission.
🎯
Print Your Cause and Square Online focus on product sales, missing donations, raffles, and event ticketing. Zeffy combines your store with complete fundraising tools in one platform.
🤝
Print Your Cause offers basic help center support, and Square Online limits phone support to paid plans. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help your fundraising succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, offering donations, events, memberships, and online stores with zero platform fees. Print Your Cause charges 5% plus card fees and only handles merchandise sales, not donations or comprehensive fundraising.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees across all fundraising tools, while Square Online charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy, keeping more money for your cause.
No. Print Your Cause and Square Online focus on selling products, not nonprofit fundraising. They lack donation tools, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and donor management features that nonprofits need daily.
Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits with donations, events, memberships, and stores all in one platform. Print Your Cause and Square Online only handle product sales, missing essential fundraising tools your organization needs daily.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees on all transactions. Print Your Cause takes 5% plus card fees, while Square Online charges 2.9% + 30¢ plus monthly costs. More money stays with your cause when you choose Zeffy.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
