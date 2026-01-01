Print Your Cause VS Squarespace

Squarespace

Ecommerce & Online Stores Features
Product Catalog Management Shopping Cart Functionality
Inventory Management
Product Variants (Size, Color) Shipping Integrations
Discount Codes & Promotions Order Management Payment Processing src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Processing fees
Platform fees
Monthly fees
Value for money

Features
N/A
Print Your Cause requires separate tools for most fundraising features. Setup takes time and costs add up. 4.3/5
Squarespace is beautiful but built for retail. Nonprofits need custom workarounds for donations and donor tracking.
Donations
Basic donation buttons available, but limited customization and donor management features
Basic donation forms available through third-party integrations, but no specialized nonprofit features like donor management or tax receipts.
Ticketing
Basic event listing possible, but no ticket sales or event management tools included
Basic event pages and registration forms available, but lacks features like seating charts, ticket types, or event-specific check-in tools.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities - supporters can't create their own campaigns
No built-in peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need custom development or third-party solutions to enable supporter-led campaigns.
Auctions
Print your cause doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need separate software to run fundraising auctions
Squarespace doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need third-party apps or manual workarounds to run auctions on your site.
Raffles
No-built raffle or lottery features - you'd need third-party integrations
No raffle or lottery functionality. Running raffles would require manual processes and separate tools for ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store
Strong product catalog and storefront design, but lacks nonprofit-specific features like tax receipts
Strong ecommerce platform with product management, inventory tracking, and payment processing built for general retail businesses.
Memberships
Print Your Cause offers basic membership signup forms but lacks automated renewal reminders, tiered membership management, or member-only content access controls that nonprofits need.
Squarespace offers basic membership features through member areas and subscription products, but lacks nonprofit-specific membership tools like donor recognition levels or volunteer management
Donor Management/CRM
Basic customer database designed for retail, not nonprofits. Missing donor history tracking, giving analytics, major gift prospect identification, and volunteer management features.
Basic contact management through Commerce platform. Lacks nonprofit-specific features like donation tracking, donor history, or giving analytics
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email tools focused on order confirmations and basic updates. No donor segmentation, automated thank-you sequences, or fundraising campaign email capabilities.
Built-in email campaigns and newsletter tools with basic automation. Limited to simple donor communication without advanced nonprofit segmentation
Payment Processing
Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees. No option for supporters to cover fees, meaning your nonprofit absorbs all processing costs and reduces donation impact.
Charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees. No option for supporters to cover fees, meaning your nonprofit absorbs all processing costs and reduces donation impact.

Payment methods
Credit cards only through custom product sales
Credit cards and digital wallets, no ACH or mobile
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts credit card payments through their custom store platform
Supported - Processes Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover through Stripe
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly mentioned on their platform
Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay through Stripe integration
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Print Your Cause focuses on custom product sales, not payment processing
Not supported - Squarespace focuses on credit card processing through Stripe
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Print Your Cause is an online custom product platform, not a payment app
Not supported - Squarespace doesn't offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app

Customer Support
N/A
4.3/5 Unlimited Support
Print your cause provides limited support during business hours only
Squarespace limits support based on subscription tier, with premium support for higher-tier plans only
Phone Support / Office Hours Print your cause doesn't offer phone support or scheduled office hours
Squarespace does not offer phone support or scheduled office hours for most users
Webinars Print your cause doesn't offer regular webinars or training sessions
Squarespace provides educational webinars and Circle sessions for users to learn platform features
Help Center Print your cause has basic help documentation and FAQs available
Squarespace maintains a comprehensive help center with guides, tutorials, and troubleshooting resources
Email
Print your cause offers email support through their contact form
Squarespace offers email support with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email-only support during business hours with basic help resources Support access varies by plan tier with no phone or live help available