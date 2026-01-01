Print Your Cause VS Wix

Print Your Cause and Wix both help you create online stores, but they charge transaction fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell merchandise, accept donations, and manage supporters — all with zero fees so every purchase supports your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💰
Print Your Cause takes 5% plus card fees, and Wix charges monthly plans plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Print Your Cause focuses on merchandise sales, and Wix offers basic templates. Zeffy provides purpose-built tools for donations, raffles, events, and donor stewardship.
🎧
Print Your Cause offers limited FAQ support, and Wix restricts phone help to premium users. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and regular training webinars for all users.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live help center resources at no cost. Print Your Cause provides basic FAQ support with potential delays, while Wix limits phone support to premium paying customers only.
eCommerce platforms like Print Your Cause and Wix charge monthly fees plus transaction costs for basic online stores. Zeffy gives nonprofits everything they need - donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management - completely free.
Unlike eCommerce platforms that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management without paying platform fees or monthly subscriptions.
Print Your Cause takes 5% of every sale plus card fees, while Wix charges monthly plans plus transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of donations go directly to your cause.
Yes. While Print Your Cause and Wix focus mainly on selling products, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools: donation forms, event ticketing, membership management, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor CRM - all in one free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript