Product Catalog Management
Shopping Cart Functionality Shopping Cart Functionality
Inventory Inventory Management
Product Variants (Size, Color) Product Variants (Size, Color)
Shipping Integrations
Discount Codes & Promotions Discount Codes & Promotions
Order Management
Payment Processing Order Management
Payment Processing src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
N/A - Product + shipping costs only
N/A - Monthly fees plus card fees per sale
Processing fees: $0 - No processing fees; you only pay fulfillment costs when customers order.
Processing fees: 2.89% + $0.29 per transaction; Plus: 2.35% + $0.49 per transaction; Pro: 2.35% + $0.49 per transaction (PayPal Braintree credit card rates)
Platform fees: N/A - No platform fees charged by Printful
Platform fees: N/A - 0% - BigCommerce does not charge additional transaction fees on any plan
Monthly fees: $0/month - Free plan available; paid plans also offered.
Monthly fees: $29/month - Pricing varies by plan; Standard, Plus, Pro, and Enterprise tiers available.
Value for money: 3.8
Value for money: 4.1

Features
3.8/5 - Print-on-demand focused. Print-on-demand focused. Requires integrations for donations, memberships, and email marketing.
4.1/5 - Powerful store builder. Powerful store builder. Steep learning curve, transaction fees, and needs multiple third-party apps.
Donations: Not available - Printful is designed for product sales, not donation processing
Donations: BigCommerce lacks built-in donation tools. BigCommerce lacks built-in donation tools. You'd need to add donation apps or use workarounds like selling $1 "donation products" with quantity adjustments.
Ticketing: Not available - Printful is a print-on-demand service, not an event ticketing platform
Ticketing: BigCommerce can sell event tickets as products, but lacks event-specific features like seating charts, check-in tools, or attendee management.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Not available - No peer-to-peer fundraising tools for nonprofit campaigns
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: BigCommerce doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. BigCommerce doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. You'd need separate platforms and complex integrations to enable supporters to fundraise for you.
Auctions: Not available - Printful focuses on print-on-demand fulfillment, not auction functionality
Auctions: BigCommerce doesn't offer auction functionality. BigCommerce doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need third-party apps or separate auction platforms to run fundraising auctions.
Raffles: Not available - Printful doesn't offer raffle or contest management features
Raffles: BigCommerce lacks raffle functionality. BigCommerce lacks raffle functionality. You'd need third-party apps or manual processes to sell raffle tickets and manage drawings legally.
Online store: Available - Integrates with ecommerce platforms to sell custom printed merchandise
Online store: BigCommerce excels at online stores with product catalogs, inventory management, and payment processing, but charges transaction fees on sales.
Memberships: Printful doesn't offer membership management. Printful doesn't offer membership management. You'd need to integrate with separate membership platforms and manage recurring supporters manually.
Memberships: BigCommerce offers basic customer account features but lacks nonprofit-specific membership tools like recurring donations or member-only content access.
Donor Management/CRM: Printful tracks customers for product orders but lacks donor relationship tools, giving history, or supporter engagement features.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic customer data tracking focused on purchases. Basic customer data tracking focused on purchases. Missing donor-specific features like donation history, giving levels, or stewardship tools.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. You'd need to connect external email platforms and manually sync supporter data between systems.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing. No built-in email marketing. Requires integration with external platforms like Mailchimp, adding complexity and monthly costs.
Payment Processing: Printful handles payments for product sales but doesn't support donation processing or recurring giving campaigns that nonprofits need.
Payment Processing: Printful handles payments for product sales but doesn't support donation processing or recurring giving campaigns that nonprofits need.

Payment methods
Print-on-demand service with no payment processing
Credit cards and digital wallets only, no ACH
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - Printful is a print-on-demand service, not a payment processor
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts major credit cards through integrated payment gateways with transaction fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - Printful is a print-on-demand service, not a payment processor
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay through compatible payment processors
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Printful is a print-on-demand service, not a payment processor
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - BigCommerce focuses on credit card processing for online stores
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Printful is a print-on-demand service, not a payment processor
Tap to Pay App: Limited - Available through third-party POS integrations, not native to the platform

Customer Support
4.1/5
Unlimited Support: BigCommerce limits support based on plan tier - higher plans get priority support
Phone Support / Office Hours: BigCommerce offers phone support during business hours for Enterprise plans only
Webinars: BigCommerce offers regular educational webinars and training sessions for store owners
Help Center: BigCommerce maintains a comprehensive help center with guides, tutorials, and documentation
Email: BigCommerce provides email support with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support designed for e-commerce stores with plan-gated access. Support designed for e-commerce stores with plan-gated access. Phone help limited to Enterprise users only.