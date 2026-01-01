Printful and BigCommerce help you sell merchandise online, but both charge fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Printful VS Big Commerce
💸
Printful and BigCommerce charge monthly platform fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🎯
Printful and BigCommerce focus on product sales. Zeffy offers donations, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns designed for nonprofit fundraising.
🤝
Printful and BigCommerce limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live office hours to help your fundraising succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, offering donations, events, memberships, and online stores with zero fees. Unlike eCommerce platforms that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds while donors can leave voluntary contributions.
No. These platforms focus on product sales and lack essential nonprofit tools like donation processing, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and donor management. You'd need multiple expensive integrations to match what Zeffy offers in one platform.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions. BigCommerce charges monthly fees plus card processing fees, while Printful takes product costs plus shipping. With Zeffy, your supporters' full donations and purchases go directly to your cause.
Zeffy offers a complete online store built for nonprofits with zero fees on every sale. Unlike Printful's product costs or BigCommerce's monthly fees plus transaction charges, your supporters' full purchase amounts go directly to your mission.
Yes. While BigCommerce charges monthly fees plus card processing costs, and Printful takes product and shipping fees, Zeffy charges nothing. Donors can leave voluntary contributions, but 100% of your store sales stay with your organization.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
