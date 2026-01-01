ProDon and Sumac help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
ProDon and Sumac charge monthly fees plus processing costs on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission instead of software companies.
ProDon and Sumac only handle donor data - you need separate tools for events, raffles, and online sales. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
ProDon and Sumac limit support to business hours and paid tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited support to every organization, whenever you need help.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management plus fundraising tools with zero fees. ProDon and Sumac charge monthly subscriptions plus transaction fees on every donation, eating into your budget twice.
Yes, and more. Zeffy includes donor tracking, online donations, event ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform. ProDon and Sumac require separate tools for most fundraising activities.
Zeffy offers unlimited support at no extra cost, while ProDon and Sumac limit support based on your subscription tier. You get help when you need it without worrying about additional charges.
Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. ProDon and Sumac charge monthly subscriptions plus processing fees on every donation, which adds up fast and reduces your fundraising impact.
Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools in one free platform. While ProDon and Sumac focus only on tracking donors, Zeffy lets you run campaigns, sell tickets, and accept donations without any fees eating into your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
