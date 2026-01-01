RebelGive

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms - Both platforms support this
One-Time Giving Option - Both platforms support this One-Time Giving Option - Both platforms support this
Recurring/Monthly Donations - Both platforms support this Recurring/Monthly Donations - Both platforms support this
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts - Both platforms support this Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts - Both platforms support this
Custom Forms Builder - Both platforms support this Custom Forms Builder - Both platforms support this
Donate button / Donation Link - Both platforms support this
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience - Neither platform supports this Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience - Neither platform supports this
Embeddable donation forms - Both platforms support this Embeddable donation forms - Both platforms support this
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets - Both platforms support this
Secure Payment Processing - Both platforms support this Secure Payment Processing - Both platforms support this

Pricing
Pushpay: $199/month + 2.9% per gift
RebelGive: N/A - No pricing information available

Processing fees:
Pushpay: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit cards (Amex may be higher at ~3.5%)
RebelGive: 1.9% for all cards (including AMEX); $0.25 flat per transaction for ACH/bank transfers. These convenience fees are automatically covered by donors, not the church.

Platform fees:
Pushpay: N/A - Included in monthly subscription fee; 4 pricing tiers: Basic ($199/month), Core (custom quote), Advanced (custom quote), Complete (custom quote)
RebelGive: $0 - No platform fees

Monthly fees:
Pushpay: $149–$7,000+/month - Pricing varies by plan
RebelGive: $49/month - Pricing varies by church size

Value for money:
Pushpay: 4.0
RebelGive: N/A

Features
Pushpay: 3.6/5 - Donation-focused but requires add-ons for events, auctions, and memberships. Setup takes time.
RebelGive: N/A - Solid donation processing, but you'll need separate tools for ticketing, auctions, and online sales.

Donations:
Pushpay: Accepts donations with processing fees that eat into your funds - no fee-free option available
RebelGive: RebelGive focuses on donation processing with customizable giving forms and recurring donation options for donor engagement.

Ticketing:
Pushpay: Limited event ticketing capabilities - primarily focused on donation processing over events
RebelGive: RebelGive doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software to sell and manage event tickets. Ticketing:
Pushpay: Limited event ticketing capabilities - primarily focused on donation processing over events
RebelGive: RebelGive doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software to sell and manage event tickets.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Pushpay: Offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools but charges processing fees on all donations raised
RebelGive: RebelGive offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools that let supporters create personal fundraising pages for your cause.

Auctions:
Pushpay: Pushpay doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need a separate platform for fundraising auctions
RebelGive: RebelGive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments. Auctions:
Pushpay: Pushpay doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need a separate platform for fundraising auctions
RebelGive: RebelGive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.

Raffles:
Pushpay: No raffle management system - you'll need additional software to run fundraising raffles
RebelGive: RebelGive doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales. Raffles:
Pushpay: No raffle management system - you'll need additional software to run fundraising raffles
RebelGive: RebelGive doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales.

Online store:
Pushpay: No built-in online store features - requires third-party integrations for selling merchandise
RebelGive: RebelGive doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products. Online store:
Pushpay: No built-in online store features - requires third-party integrations for selling merchandise
RebelGive: RebelGive doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products.

Memberships:
Pushpay: Pushpay offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management tools for tracking member benefits, renewal dates, or member-specific communications.
RebelGive: RebelGive offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management tools for tracking member benefits, renewal dates, or member-specific communications. Memberships:
Pushpay: Pushpay offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management tools for tracking member benefits, renewal dates, or member-specific communications.
RebelGive: RebelGive offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management tools for tracking member benefits, renewal dates, or member-specific communications.

Donor Management/CRM:
Pushpay: Basic donor profiles with giving history and contact information. Limited segmentation options and no advanced donor journey tracking or engagement scoring.
RebelGive: Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking. Limited segmentation options and no advanced donor engagement tools or automated follow-up sequences. Donor Management/CRM:
Pushpay: Basic donor profiles with giving history and contact information. Limited segmentation options and no advanced donor journey tracking or engagement scoring.
RebelGive: Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking. Limited segmentation options and no advanced donor engagement tools or automated follow-up sequences. Donor Management/CRM:
Pushpay: Basic donor profiles with giving history and contact information. Limited segmentation options and no advanced donor journey tracking or engagement scoring.
RebelGive: Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking. Limited segmentation options and no advanced donor engagement tools or automated follow-up sequences.

Emails & Newsletter:
Pushpay: Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication campaigns.
RebelGive: Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication campaigns. Emails & Newsletter:
Pushpay: Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication campaigns.
RebelGive: Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication campaigns.

Payment Processing:
Pushpay: Processes donations with standard transaction fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Supports credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets with basic recurring payment options.
RebelGive: Processes donations with standard transaction fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Supports credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets with basic recurring payment options. Payment Processing:
Pushpay: Processes donations with standard transaction fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Supports credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets with basic recurring payment options.
RebelGive: Processes donations with standard transaction fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction). Supports credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets with basic recurring payment options.

Payment methods
Pushpay: Credit cards, mobile wallets, ACH, and tap payments
RebelGive: Credit cards, mobile wallets, and bank transfers

Credit Card Payments:
Pushpay: Yes - Accepts all major credit and debit cards
RebelGive: Yes - accepts all major credit and debit cards

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Pushpay: Yes - Mobile wallet payments supported
RebelGive: Yes - mobile wallet payments supported

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Pushpay: Yes - Bank account transfers available
RebelGive: Yes - bank transfers available for recurring donations

Tap to Pay App:
Pushpay: Yes - Mobile giving app with tap functionality
RebelGive: Not specified - focus on online and mobile giving

Customer Support
Pushpay: 3.6/5
RebelGive: N/A

Unlimited Support:
Pushpay: Pushpay limits support based on subscription tier and business hours
RebelGive: RebelGive offers limited support hours based on subscription tier Unlimited Support:
Pushpay: Pushpay limits support based on subscription tier and business hours
RebelGive: RebelGive offers limited support hours based on subscription tier

Phone Support / Office Hours:
Pushpay: Pushpay offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plans
RebelGive: RebelGive provides phone support during standard business hours only Phone Support / Office Hours:
Pushpay: Pushpay offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plans
RebelGive: RebelGive provides phone support during standard business hours only

Webinars:
Pushpay: Pushpay provides occasional training webinars and product demos for users
RebelGive: RebelGive provides occasional training webinars for platform features Webinars:
Pushpay: Pushpay provides occasional training webinars and product demos for users
RebelGive: RebelGive provides occasional training webinars for platform features

Help Center:
Pushpay: Pushpay maintains a knowledge base with articles and setup guides
RebelGive: RebelGive maintains a help center with articles and setup guides Help Center:
Pushpay: Pushpay maintains a knowledge base with articles and setup guides
RebelGive: RebelGive maintains a help center with articles and setup guides

Email:
Pushpay: Pushpay offers email support with response times varying by plan level
RebelGive: RebelGive offers email support for technical issues and account questions Email:
Pushpay: Pushpay offers email support with response times varying by plan level
RebelGive: RebelGive offers email support for technical issues and account questions

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Pushpay: Support access varies by plan level with phone help limited to premium subscribers
RebelGive: Support hours restricted by subscription tier with business-hours-only phone access Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Pushpay: Support access varies by plan level with phone help limited to premium subscribers
RebelGive: Support hours restricted by subscription tier with business-hours-only phone access