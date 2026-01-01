Pushpay and RebelGive both serve churches, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your ministry. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so your church keeps 100% of every gift.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Pushpay VS Rebel Give
Pushpay charges $199/month plus 2.9% per gift, and RebelGive takes processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Pushpay and RebelGive focus only on donations, forcing you to find separate tools for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy handles everything in one platform.
Pushpay and RebelGive limit support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live help to every organization, regardless of size.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. While Pushpay charges $199/month plus 2.9% per gift and RebelGive has subscription tiers, Zeffy keeps every dollar of your donations in your mission.
Unlike Pushpay and RebelGive that focus mainly on donations, Zeffy offers everything nonprofits need: donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all in one free platform. No need for multiple expensive tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no cost. While Pushpay and RebelGive restrict support by subscription tier and business hours only, Zeffy ensures every nonprofit gets the help they need when they need it.
Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. Pushpay costs $199/month plus 2.9% per gift, while RebelGive charges $49/month plus 1.9% card fees. Your donations stay with your mission, not payment processors.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores in one platform. Pushpay and RebelGive focus mainly on donations, forcing you to buy separate tools for auctions, raffles, and merchandise sales.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
