Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option Recurring/Monthly Donations Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"></div></div></div>

Pricing
$199/month + 2.9% per gift
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit cards (Amex may be higher at ~3.5%)
Processing fees: 1.75% + $0.30 per transaction for debit; Credit: 2.5% + $0.30 per transaction; Crypto/Stock: 4.00%
Platform fees: N/A - Included in monthly subscription fee; 4 pricing tiers: Basic ($199/month), Core (custom quote), Advanced (custom quote), Complete (custom quote)
Platform fees: N/A - None mentioned separately; included in monthly fees
Monthly fees: $149 - $7,000+/month - Pricing varies by plan.
Monthly fees: $149/mo - Pricing varies by plan.
Value for money: 4.0
Value for money: 4.3

Features
3.6/5 - Powerful but complex. Requires setup time and multiple integrations to avoid feature gaps.
4.3/5 - Simpler interface. Still needs add-ons for auctions, ticketing, and email marketing.
Donations: Accepts donations with processing fees that eat into your funds - no fee-free option available
Donations: SecureGive offers online donation processing with recurring giving options and donor management tools, but charges processing fees on every transaction.
Ticketing: No event ticketing capabilities - requires separate ticketing platform for fundraising events
Ticketing: SecureGive doesn't provide event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets and manage attendee registration.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools but charges processing fees on every donation raised
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: SecureGive offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional fees for campaign management features.
Auctions: Pushpay doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need a separate platform for fundraising auctions
Auctions: SecureGive doesn't provide auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to process payments from winning bidders.
Raffles: Doesn't provide raffle or lottery functionality - you'll need additional software for these campaigns
Raffles: SecureGive doesn't support raffle ticket sales. You'd need additional raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales and manage drawings.
Online store: No built-in online store features - requires third-party integrations for selling merchandise
Online store: SecureGive doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise, books, or other nonprofit products.
Memberships: Pushpay offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management tools for tracking member benefits, renewal dates, or member communications.
Memberships: SecureGive doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Donor Management/CRM: Solid donor tracking with giving history, contact management, and basic segmentation. Integrates with popular CRM systems but requires additional setup and costs.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor profiles and giving history. Limited segmentation options and no advanced donor engagement tracking features.
Emails & Newsletter: Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic donor communications. No built-in newsletter tools or advanced email marketing features.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to integrate with third-party services like Mailchimp for donor communications.
Payment Processing: Processes donations with 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction fees. Supports credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets but charges additional fees for premium payment features.
Payment Processing: Processes donations with 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction fees. Supports credit cards, ACH, and digital wallets but charges additional fees for premium payment features.

Payment methods
Credit cards, mobile wallets, and bank transfers
Credit cards and mobile wallets, hardware needed
Credit Card Payments: Yes - accepts all major credit cards
Credit Card Payments: Yes - accepts all major credit and debit cards
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Yes - mobile wallet payments supported
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Yes - mobile wallet payments supported
ACH / Bank Transfers: Yes - bank transfers available
ACH / Bank Transfers: Yes - bank transfers available for recurring donations
Tap to Pay App: Yes - mobile giving app with tap functionality
Tap to Pay App: No - requires separate card reader hardware

Customer Support
3.6/5
4.3/5 Unlimited Support: Pushpay limits support based on subscription tier and business hours
Unlimited Support: SecureGive limits support to business hours with response times varying by support tier
Phone Support / Office Hours: Pushpay offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plans
Phone Support / Office Hours: SecureGive offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plan customers
Webinars: Pushpay provides occasional training webinars and product demos for users
Webinars: SecureGive offers periodic training webinars and product demos for new users and feature updates
Help Center: Pushpay maintains a knowledge base with articles and setup guides
Help Center: SecureGive maintains a knowledge base with setup guides, FAQs, and troubleshooting articles
Email: Pushpay offers email support with response times varying by plan level
Email: SecureGive provides email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access varies by plan level with phone help limited to premium subscribers Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support tiers based on subscription level with phone access for premium plans only