Pushpay and TotalGiving both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so every dollar donated stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Pushpay VS Totalgiving
Pushpay and Totalgiving charge fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising budget goes to your mission.
Pushpay and Totalgiving require multiple tools for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
Pushpay and Totalgiving limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for all users.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while Pushpay charges $199/month plus 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat during business hours for all users, not just premium customers. Plus, our extensive help center is available 24/7, unlike Totalgiving's UK-only business hours support.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one platform. Unlike Pushpay and Totalgiving, you won't need separate tools or pay extra fees for different fundraising activities.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction charges. While Pushpay costs $199/month plus 2.9% per gift and Totalgiving charges card processing fees, every dollar donated through Zeffy goes directly to your cause.
Pushpay charges $199/month plus fees and only handles donations. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all free. You save thousands yearly while getting more fundraising tools in one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
