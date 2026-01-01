Qtego VS RSVPify

Qtego and RSVPify help you manage fundraising events, but both charge fees that reduce what you raise for your mission. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, auction tools, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your gala or auction stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle or gala actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Zeffy combines ticketing, donations, raffles, and auctions in one platform, while Qtego and RSVPify require separate tools for each.
Zeffy accepts all payment types including ACH and tap-to-pay, while Qtego and RSVPify limit your donors to credit cards only.
Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing with no platform fees, transaction costs, or monthly charges. Unlike Qtego's custom quotes plus card fees or RSVPify's monthly fees plus $0.90 per ticket, you keep every dollar raised for your mission.
Yes. While Qtego and RSVPify focus only on events, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising platform including donations, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management - all in one place, all free.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, phone, and email at no extra cost. Unlike competitors who limit support by plan tier, every nonprofit gets full access to our team and resources.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, monthly charges, or per-ticket costs. Qtego requires custom quotes plus card fees, while RSVPify charges monthly fees plus $0.90 per ticket. Every dollar stays with your cause.
Unlike event-only platforms, Zeffy combines ticketing with donations, auctions, raffles, and donor management in one free platform. You get complete fundraising tools, not just event registration.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
