Qtego and Zoho Backstage help you manage fundraising events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your mission. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, auction tools, and donation forms — all with zero fees so every dollar from your event stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Qtego VS Zoho Backstage
Qtego and Zoho Backstage charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction actually raises money for your mission.
Qtego and Zoho Backstage handle ticketing but require separate tools for donations, raffles, and follow-up. Zeffy combines everything in one platform.
Qtego and Zoho Backstage offer tiered support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, no matter your budget.
Qtego charges custom quotes plus card fees per ticket, eating into your fundraising goals. Zeffy offers completely free event ticketing with zero platform fees, so 100% of ticket sales go directly to your cause.
Zoho Backstage charges monthly fees plus card fees per ticket and lacks donation processing. Zeffy provides free event management with built-in donation tools, auctions, and raffles all in one platform.
Unlike Qtego and Zoho Backstage that focus only on ticketing, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising suite including donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, memberships, and donor management at zero cost.
Most event platforms like Qtego and Zoho Backstage only handle ticketing. Zeffy gives you everything in one place: event ticketing, donations, auctions, raffles, and donor management with zero platform fees.
Qtego charges custom quotes plus card fees, while Zoho Backstage adds monthly fees on top of transaction costs. Zeffy eliminates all platform fees, letting you keep 100% of what you raise for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
