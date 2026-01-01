RaiseDonors and TotalGiving both offer donation platforms, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation pages, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Raise Donors VS Totalgiving
RaiseDonors charges $99/month plus 4.4% per gift, and Totalgiving takes processing fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
RaiseDonors and Totalgiving limit support to business hours with potential delays. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
RaiseDonors and Totalgiving focus only on donations, requiring separate tools for events and raffles. Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, auctions, and raffles in one platform.
RaiseDonors charges $99/month plus 4.4% per gift, while Totalgiving takes card fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees - 100% of donations reach your cause.
Yes. Zeffy offers donations, events, memberships, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer, and online stores in one platform. No need for multiple tools or extra costs.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while RaiseDonors costs $99/month plus 4.4% per gift. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat without restrictions. Unlike Totalgiving's business-hours-only support with delays during peak periods, we're here when you need us most.
Zeffy offers a complete fundraising toolkit at zero cost - donations, events, memberships, peer-to-peer, and more. Most platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, eating into your fundraising budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
